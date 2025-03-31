2025 NBA Draft: Where Will Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. Land?
Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. has had quite the interesting collegiate career, spending his first two seasons at Iona under legendary coach Rick Pitino.
Under Pitino's leadership, Clayton Jr. went from a freshman contributor (7.3 points per game in 2021-22) to a mid-major star, averaging 16.8 points his sophomore year and increasing his three-point percentage from 36% to 43% on more attempts per game. After achieving most of what he could at Iona, Clayton Jr. hopped in the transfer portal before his junior season, eventually ending up on the roster of Todd Golden's Florida Gators.
Off the bat, he was a star in Gainesville, earning a spot on the all-SEC team in his first season with the Gators. He put up 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists as a flamethrower scoring guard with burgeoning shotmaking ability. Florida finished sixth in the SEC in his junior season with a 24-11 record overall, but clearly, Golden and Clayton Jr. had designs on a bigger things in 2024-2025.
Coming into the 2024-25 season ranked 21st overall in the country, Clayton Jr., joined by stars Alijah Martin (transfer, Florida Atlantic), Will Richard, and Alex Condon, tore through the SEC, finishing the conference slate at 14-4 before flexing their muscle in the conference tournament, which they won going away against Tennessee in the title game. They captured this lightning in a bottle and used it to power themselves into the national semifinal of the NCAAT, where they will take on an old foe in the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.
Winners of 10 straight games entering the Final Four, the Gators are arguably the hottest team in the country. They would not be where they are without the talents and leadership of Clayton Jr., who, since their last loss (against Georgia on February 25) has averaged 20.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists on 43% from beyond the arc. He had an absolutely massive three-point shot against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight that helped send Florida to the next round, and has demonstrated over time that he is the player that should be taking the shot with the game on the line.
As an NBA prospect, Clayton Jr. has turned some heads, though his age and height prevent him from being considered a first-round talent. At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he is undersized, and could be hunted on switches defensively at the next level. There is also the issue of his being 22 years old, though the NBA is beginning to overlook the age aspect as more upperclassmen begin to produce as rookies.
What Clayton Jr. does have going for him as a potential NBA guard is that he's an excellent shooter, which is a requirement for a player under 6-foot-3. On off-the-dribble threes this past season, he's shooting 37% on legitimate volume, and off the catch-and-shoot, he's 39%. He also has a great handle and has improved his playmaking, especially over the last dozen games. Considering he will likely have to play some lead guard at the next level, it's crucial that he be able to distribute and run an offense.
While Clayton Jr. is one of the best collegiate guards of the last 10 years, his future in the NBA is less straightforward. He will likely be taken in the second round of the draft, but the place he lands will partially determine his success. Ideally, he plays behind a veteran guard and learns the ropes while coming off of the bench as a plug-and-play scoring threat. Either way, one thing is for certain: Walter Clayton Jr. is a special college talent; whether he emerges as a national champion as well, we will have to see.