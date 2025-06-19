2025 NBA Draft: Who Are the Remaining Early Entry Candidates?
Which early entry players still have their name in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The 2025 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and the list of prospects keeping their names in this class continues to dwindle. Although this pool of players is significantly smaller than in years past due to NIL and other incentives to return to school, this is a very talented class.
Along with the players who are automatically eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft, there are 46 others who meet the early entry criteria and still remain in the process.
Who are those 46 remaining early entry candidates?
- Izan Almansa - Perth (Australia)
- Ace Bailey - Rutgers
- Carter Bryant - Arizona
- Cedric Coward - Washington State
- Egor Demin - BYU
- VJ Edgecomb Jr. - Baylor
- Jeremiah Fears - Oklahoma
- Cooper Flagg - Duke
- Rasheer Fleming - St. Joseph’s
- Dylan Harper - Rutgers
- Kasparas Jakucionis - Illinois
- Tre Johnson - Texas
- Kon Knueppel - Duke
- RJ Luis Jr. - St. John’s
- Khaman Maluach - Duke
- Liam McNeeley - Connecticut
- Muodubem Muoneke - Green Bay/Real Betis (Spain)
- Collin Murray-Boyles - South Carolina
- Asa Newell - Georgia
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser - Penn State
- Isaac Nogues - Rip City Remix (NBA G League)
- Dink Pate - Mexico City Capitanes (NBA G League)
- Drake Powell - North Carolina
- Tyrese Proctor - Duke
- Derik Queen - Maryland
- Jase Richardson - Michigan State
- Will Riley - Illinois
- Omar Rowe - Morehouse
- Thomas Sorber - Georgetown
- Adou Thiero - Arkansas
- Jamir Watkins - Florida State
- Danny Wolf - Michigan
- Joan Beringer - Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia)
- Mohamed Diawara - Cholet (France)
- Noa Essengue - Ulm (Germany)
- Hugo Gonzalez - Real Madrid (Spain)
- Bogoljub Markovic - Mega Beograd (Serbia)
- Eli John Ndiaye - Real Madrid (Spain)
- Ousmane Ndiaye - Granada (Spain)
- Saliou Niang - Trento (Italy)
- Noah Penda - Le Mans (France)
- Ben Saraf - Ulm (Germany)
- Alex Toohey - Sydney (Australia)
- Nolan Traore - Saint Quentin (France)
- Hansen Yang - Qingdao (China)
- Rocco Zikarsky - Brisbane (Australia)
