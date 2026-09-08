2025 NBA Draftees That can Raise Their Stock Next Season

The 2025 NBA Draft class is already thought of to be a solid one, having rolled out talents like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel and more than hit the ground running immediately.

Still, development isn’t linear, and there’s still plenty of prospects who could find their stride later in their careers, starting with Year 2.

Below are three 2025 draft prospects to continue keeping tabs on:

Khaman Maluach, Suns

The No. 10 pick didn’t play a massive amount as a rookie, topping out at just 46 games played at 8.9 minutes per. Still, at 7-foot-2 with unteachable size and length, Maluach is sure to impact games for the Suns sooner rather than later.

We saw flashes of that in Summer League, where he blocked shots, finished plays above the rim and even shot 3-pointers on occasion.

Phoenix will again look to be in the postseason hunt, though throwing time to a former lottery pick in need of it will be a must for their future, potentially helping Maluach blossom in the process.

Kasparas Jakucionis, Bucks

Former two-time MVP and champion Giannis Antetokounmpo was finally dealt to Miami this offseason, with the Bucks benefitting in the form of young players and picks. One young player was former five-star prospect Kasparas Jakucionis, who hopes to blast off in Milwaukee.

Jakucionis was once looked at as a potentially lottery pick, but instead fell all the way to the twenties on draft night. He played sparingly in the Heat’s real rotation, scoring 6.2 points across 17.8 minutes per game.

Now, Jakucionis joins a freshly rebuilding Bucks squad that has need of developing young talent. And his ability to moonlight as a point guard, shooting guard or even smaller wing should help them tremendously while simultaneously raising his own stock.

Ace Bailey, Jazz

Former Rutgers standout Ace Bailey reportedly didn’t want to land with Utah, but is now likely thankful he did given how rapidly they’ll look to ascend in the West. In the last several months they’ve added Jaren Jackson Jr. and Darryn Peterson, and will now push for the postseason.

Bailey fits into their long-term plans as a lengthy, shot-making forward. He already saw a solid first season, but did fall somewhat behind his high-drafted counterparts in terms of production. A solid end to the season brought him back somewhat, but he so far hasn’t been looked at in the same light as those like Flagg, Harper and more.

Blending perfectly into Utah’s now-talented group could do a lot for Bailey, and if he can continue his success from the end of his rookie year, he could massively boost his stock.