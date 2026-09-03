Koa Peat has Gone Under-the-Radar as a Value Pick for Suns

On draft night 2026, former Arizona Wildcat Koa Peat watched as fellow draft hopefuls heard their name called one by one.

Peat, a five-star forward who helped power Arizona to the Final Four alongside Brayden Burries, had previously been on the fence about entering his name into the ’26 draft at all. He eventually opted to do so, though that didn’t mean he’d necessarily be a first-rounder.

Ultimately, Peat was selected with the very last pick of the first round, with the Suns jumping up to nab him at No. 30. So far, the pick hasn’t necessarily been viewed as great return for Phoenix, with them spending a first on a player who could’ve easily ended up somewhere in the second round. Though Peat’s unique combination of skills could soon change minds.

What first stands out about Peat are his pro-ready tools and athleticism, which helped him to massive impact at the college level. He stands at around 6-foot-7 barefoot, with a plus 6-foot-11 wingspan to help him wrangle lobs and disrupt on defense. Even more than his pure measurables, he has great bounce and verticality, as well as some of the best natural strength in the class.

At Arizona, Peat was able to use his size and strength to muscle his way to 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, showing plenty of touch and skill as well. He’s not a go-to scorer or initiator, but does have the requisite feel for the game to make things happen for himself and others.

At Summer League in Las Vegas, Peat hit the ground running. Across four contests with Phoenix, he averaged 16.8 points on 51% shooting, with 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals to boot. He got out in transition, crashed down the lane and even showed off more defensive play-making than he was able to at Arizona, impacting each game in the process.

To wrap a bow on Peat’s case with the Suns, he also fills an area of need. The team has a plethora of shot-makers and play-makers, such as Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Collin Gillespie, Dillon Brooks and a new addition in Miles Bridges. Peat doesn’t bring much in the way of shot-making — and virtually nothing in the way of 3-point shooting presently — but he does offer a bulky forward able to make things happen in the frontcourt.

Peat wasn't even thought of to be a bonafide first-round pick prior to the draft, though there's a surprising through-line to immediate playing time and positive impact with the Suns. And if he can develop an outside shot, he could move from impact player to legitimate star, making him a more-than-worthy gamble at No. 30 for the Suns.