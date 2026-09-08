Kevin Love’s Potential Next Move and Other NBA Reunions We’d Love to See

We are just a handful of weeks away from the beginning of NBA training camp.

But as Opening Night on Oct. 19 inches closer, all 30 front offices around the league are still tinkering and tweaking their rosters. (Or, in the case of the Clippers, hiding under their desks from more NBA penalties). While some teams have filled all possible roster spots, some still have room to add, say, a veteran looking to extend his career for at least one more year.

It’s been a busy month for former All-Stars venturing on to their next chapter. Russell Westbrook opted to retire, DeMar DeRozan packed his bags for Denver and even Ben Simmons found a new home in Sacramento. Scanning the list of NBA free agents, several big names are still out there who would be a good fit on the floor and, frankly, a fun storyline by returning to a former team.

Let’s take a look:

Kevin Love

Love spent his summer celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Cavaliers’ improbable comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals, even making a cameo in LeBron James’s YouTube channel debut. Love seems interested in playing another year before he fully dives into the YouTube Golf world, however. He spent last season with the Jazz, averaging 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game. Love won’t contribute to a team’s playoff rotation but certainly still can fill up the box score in a limited veteran role.

Reunion we’d love to see: Timberwolves. Go back where it all started. Love spent his first six seasons in Minnesota, earning three of his five career All-Star nods in a Timberwolves uniform before departing in 2014 to go get a ring with the Cavs. Twelve years later, the Wolves are an annual contender in the stacked Western Conference. They have one roster spot open, and with Mike Conley, Joe Ingles and Kyle Anderson no longer with the squad, the role of Veteran Good Guy has yet to be filled. The Athletic recently reported there was interest on both sides in a reunion. Why not?

Victor Oladipo

Oladipo averaged 16.9 points over 504 career games. | USA TODAY Sports

Oladipo hasn’t suited up in an NBA game since going down with injury in the 2023 playoffs. But last week, he penned a heartfelt message to NBA general managers (via our friends at The Players Tribune) expressing his desire to return to the court:

“I believe my body is finally right,” Oladipo wrote. “I believe I still have GREAT (and more importantly, WINNING) basketball in front of me. I believe I can be a valuable contributor to an NBA locker room. And what I’m asking for right now is an opportunity to prove it.”

Oladipo did play 15 games for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd last season, averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per contest.

It’d be quite the comeback story. I mean, how could you not root for that?

Reunion we’d love to see: Heat. According to the Sun Sentinel , the Heat have been monitoring Oladipo’s comeback attempt. Oladipo played 54 games for Miami from 2021 to ’23 and helped the Heat advance to the 2022 Eastern Conference finals. He had to watch their run to the ’23 Finals from the sideline, however, after suffering a torn patellar tendon in the first round. Is there anything more Heat Culture than the headline “Former All-Star Turned Grizzled Veteran Revitalizes Career in Miami?” I think not.

Seth Curry

Seth and Steph Curry played just three games together last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curry is still a free agent looking for a home for his 13th NBA season. He’s played for 10 different teams—33% of the league—over his career. Since 2022, he has played in Brooklyn, Charlotte, Dallas and Golden State while averaging 7.1 points on 41.5% three-point shooting over that span.

Reunion we’d love to see: Warriors, with his brother Steph. The younger Curry’s first trip around the sun with the Warriors didn’t go as planned. Seth signed with the Dubs last fall, only to be waived in training camp and signed again in December. But the brothers only shared three games on the floor together due to both missing most of the second half of the season with injuries.

"I mean, absolutely," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area this summer when asked if he'd like to return to the Warriors. "I wasn't able to do everything I wanted to do on the floor last year, but I always got a lot of love for the organization, the fans—first class. … It’s disappointing what I dealt with last season."

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