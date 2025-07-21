2026 NBA Draft: Caleb Wilson's Upside with North Carolina
Unanimous five-star forward Caleb Wilson is one of the top players in the country, and one of the most anticipated North Carolina freshmen in recent memory. He is one of the highest-rated recruits of the Hubert Davis era, and brings a ton of potential to a Tar Heels squad that is looking to improve after last season's relative struggles.
The fifth-overall prospect according to On3 in the 2025 class, Wilson hails from Atlanta, Georgia, playing his high school basketball at Holy Innocents Episcopal School. He was highly sought after, drawing scholarship offers from 27 schools, including Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, and more before eventually settling in with UNC.
A 6-foot-10 power forward, he is a highly athletic and mobile player that can run the floor in transition, defend multiple positions, and create offense for others with a high IQ and ability to make reads from the perimeter. He can also attack the basket off of a live dribble, and though he is not necessarily a player that can consistently create shots for himself, he can do so in certain situations.
He makes a major impact as a rebounder on both ends of the floor, using a plus wingspan not only on the glass, but also in situations defensively where he can close out on shooters or block shots in the paint. His ranginess lends itself to versatility on the defensive end, and combined with his lateral ability and general mobility, he can be a lockdown defender at the collegiate level.
He also has a knack for taking defensive rebounds and leading his team into transition on the offensive end. He can finish plays, but also start the break, utilizing his feel for the game to make the right play down the court. His multi-faceted skillset makes him the kind of forward prospect that could thrive at the NBA level, where versatility is of the utmost importance in developing a scheme, especially on the defensive end.
Wilson will be one of the top freshmen in the country during the 2025-26 season, and the sky is the limit for his potential.