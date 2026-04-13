2026 NBA Draft: Lottery Odds After the Regular Season

The NBA regular season is now over, and with the Play-In Tournament starting on Tuesday and ending Friday, the lottery dwellers are turning their attention toward the 2026 NBA Draft. The full order isn't official yet, but six of the 14 teams know exactly where they are in the lottery standings.

Four of the 14 spots have to be determined with a coin flip, while the final four will be decided with the Play-In Tournament. With the regular season over, here are the current odds entering the postseason:

Lottery Odds After the NBA Regular Season

Seed Team (Based on Standings No. 1 Pick Odds Top-Four Pick Odds 1 Washington Wizards 14.0% 52.1% 2 Indiana Pacers 14.0% 52.1% 3 Brooklyn Nets 14.0% 52.1% 4 Utah Jazz or Sacramento Kings 12.5% 48.1% 5 Utah Jazz or Sacramento Kings 10.5% 42.1% 6 Memphis Grizzlies 9.0% 37.2% 7 Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans) or Dallas Mavericks 7.5% 31.9% 8 Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans) or Dallas Mavericks 6.0% 26.3% 9 Chicago Bulls 4.5% 20.3% 10 Milwaukee Bucks 3.0% 13.9% 11 Play-In Tournament Loser 2.0% 9.4% 12 Play-In Tournament Loser 1.5% 7.1% 13 Play-In Tournament Loser 1.0% 4.7% 14 Play-In Tournament Loser 0.5% 2.4%

Play-In Tournament, Protections and Swaps

The Jazz and Kings are awaiting who will slide in at No. 4 and No. 5, while the Hawks (via Pelicans) and Mavericks are also waiting on No. 7 and No. 8. The coin flip will determine those, but there are other protections to watch out for aside from Atlanta owning New Orleans' selection.

The Wizards' first-round pick is officially their own, as Washington can't fall out of the protected range. Had they been better, it could have landed with the New York Knicks.

The Pacers are in a unique situation after acquiring Ivica Zubac from the LA Clippers. If Indiana lands between picks No. 1 and No. 4, it will keep its selection. But if the Pacers fall to No. 5 or No. 6, the Clippers own their pick. Indiana can't fall any lower in the lottery.

The Milwaukee Bucks will receive the lower pick between them and the Pelicans, but New Orleans' selection goes to the Hawks. Based on the possible odds, Milwaukee has a chance to land between No. 1 and No. 4, as well as No. 7 and No. 11.

The Play-In losers will fill out the final four spots, determined by order. Something to note is that the Oklahoma City Thunder owns LA's pick. If the Clippers end up in the lottery, the Thunder have a small shot to land the No. 1 selection, bolstering an already-loaded roster.

Oklahoma City also owns the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round pick, protected between No. 1 and No. 4. If the 76ers lose in the Play-In Tournament, the Thunder could have another selection as high as No. 5.

If the Portland Trail Blazers make the playoffs, their first-round pick goes to the Chicago Bulls, who would then have two in the 2026 draft. The 1-14 protection would then get pushed to 2027.

The Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic are in a sticky swap situation that can be explained here. If the Magic and Suns make the playoffs, as expected, then Memphis would get another first-round pick via Orlando, and the Hornets would get one as well via Phoenix.