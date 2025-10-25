2026 NBA Draft Trio Starring Through Exhibition Play

Three marquee freshmen went OFF in their first exhibition:



Cam Boozer - 33 Pts, 12 Rebs, 4 Asts vs UCF

AJ Dybantsa - 30 Pts, 7 Rebs, 10-19 FG vs Nebraska

Darryn Peterson: 26 Pts, 9-15 FG, 6-10 3PT vs Louisville



Serious talent 😮‍💨