NBA Draft: Darryn Peterson Leaves NC State Game with Injury

Amid a solid performance for the Kansas Jayhawks, potential top pick Darryn Peterson had to exit due to injury.

With just over two minutes remaining in a fiery game versus NC State, Peterson exited while hobbling, and wouldn’t re-enter. The game would go to overtime, and he wouldn't take the floor in Kansas's starting five.

Peterson was defending with just a handful of possessions remaining in the game, and stepped back awkwardly. There was little visible reaction from the star guard, though when jogging back up the floor, he promptly made his way to the bench.

Across 31 minutes on Saturday night, Peterson scored 17 points on 50% shooting, hitting two of his five 3-point attempts. He added five rebounds and four assists, obviously bolstering Kansas on both ends. He didn't create major space with the ball in-hand — largely because of frequent double-teams sent from the Wolfpack — though his shot-making prowess was still on full display.

Peterson has dealt with a lingering hamstring injury, playing the Jayhawks' first few games before missing seven-straight games. He made his return against Missouri, going for 17 points on just under 50% shooting. Coming into Saturday's game, Peterson had scored 20.0 points per game on the season, though he looked visibly tentative driving the ball against both Missouri and NC State.

Head coach Bill Self had talked at length about Peterson's desire to take the floor with his squad, though the team wanted to wait until he felt 100%.

Kansas next takes on Towson on Tuesday, Dec. 16, and Davison on Monday, Dec. 22, before beginning a tough stretch of Big 12 play against UCF.

In the ensuing months, the Jayhawks will see teams like No. 4 Iowa State, Baylor, No. 10 BYU, No. 16 Texas Tech, No. 1 Arizona and No. 7 Houston. Prior to Saturday's game, the team stood at 7-3, having suffered a few losses with Peterson sidelined.

Peterson’s inclusion in the lineup would help to ease the strength of schedule, though he and Kansas will be undoubtedly be prioritizing his long-term health as a top draft pick.

Right now, even accounting for injury, Peterson is battling with Duke’s Cameron Boozer and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa to become the No. 1 pick at the 2026 NBA Draft. Both have looked stellar for their respective teams, though NBA teams are sure to value Peterson's athletic and shot-making combination.

There's been no official update on Peterson's status yet.