2027 NBA Draft: A First Look at Arizona’ Wing Caleb Holt

The 2027 NBA Draft reportedly won’t pack the same star-power punch as the last two — which featured players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and plenty more — though it’s still likely to have top-end talent.

One such player who could see himself drafted within the top-five is Arizona guard Caleb Holt, who will look to make up for the production lost by top-10 pick Brayden Burries with the Wildcats.

In the video below, you can take a first look at Holt’s highlights, including his offense and defense:

Offensive Highlights:

From the jump, Holt’s size and athleticism explodes off the screen. He stands at around 6-foot-5 with an obviously plus wingspan, reportedly in the plus three-to-five range. He’s a blur in transition, and can take advantage of open space with above-the-rim leaping ability.

Holt uses his athleticism on both ends. He accelerates well on offense with and without the ball, and can jump off two feet once in the paint.

From a role perspective, Holt spent time with Prolific Prep blending between off-ball wing and on-ball guard, skills he’s likely to continue to hone at Arizona. Burries did much of the same, getting out in transition and functioning in the pick-and-roll when asked.

With his speed and lift, Holt has great slashing ability, able to finish with powerful dunks or some grace. His jumper looks projectable at each level, though his percentages at Arizona are something to keep an eye on, and likely directly will affect his stock more than other skills.

Holt isn’t likely to be a point guard, though he flashes consistent secondary play-making. He possesses good court vision when driving, and has the ability to deliver accurate passes often to dunker-spot bigs or shooters.

Defensive Highlights:

For as good as Holt looks offensively, his defensive tape is sure to entice NBA scouts and decision-makers the most. With his same combination of size, length and explosive athleticism, Holt is able to make a positive impact on defense.

For now, he’s best served to jump lanes and turn defense to offense in transition. Though with his combination of skills, a potent point-of-attack defender could be lying in wait, and shine through this season at Arizona.

Holt possesses the quickness and smarts to eventually becoming a stifling point of attack weapon. With his leaping ability, he's also shown some seldom weak-side shot-blocking that could be helpful to both the Wildcats and NBA teams.