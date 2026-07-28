NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arizona’s Caleb Holt

Incoming Arizona five-star Caleb Holt doesn't have the flashiest skillset, but should offer a high-impact player to the 2027 NBA Draft class.

A Prolific Prep standout, Holt could become a top-five pick with his combination of defense, slashing, rebounding, passing and more.

Below, you can find a quick scouting report on Holt:

Position: Guard/Wing

College: Arizona

Class: Freshman

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 200

Draft age: 19.6

Strengths

Tools and Athleticism

Holt’s size as a bigger guard or perimeter wing especially jump out. He stands at a reported 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-9.5 wingspan, and has a sturdy frame that should continue to develop.

Holt’s best athletic skill is presently his speed and quickness, which allow him some horizontal explosion on both ends, be it driving, jumping lanes for steals, getting out in transition and more.

Defensive Impact and Upside

Holt’s toughness on the defensive end of the floor immediately jumps out. He takes obvious pride in two-way play, and had a nice blend of instincts, skill and motor at the preps level.

Holt’s defensive acumen is sure to carry over at least on the stocks front collegiately, with upside as a legitimate point-of-attack defender in Year 1 for the Wildcats.

Slashing

With his burst and finishing ability, Holt should in the least be a slashing threat at Arizona and beyond. He has coordinated and concise movement, the strength to muscle his way into the paint, and the ability to finish high and through contact.

Holt is at his best making quick decisions in transition, but should have spot-up and straight-line driving ability at the college level.

Secondary Play-Making

Holt is not yet a true guard, but has improving guard tendencies that bleed into his overall game. His passing and play-making is one major positive, much better than your typical defensive-minded wing.

Areas of Improvement:

Handling

If Holt wants to tap into a true guard role, he’ll need to add more handling and general flexibility to his game. For now, he’s best in moderation, breaking down defense with space. He’ll need to further refine his handle and add more shake to his game.

Shooting Consistency

Holt had shown enough upside to warrant a three-level scoring tag, but could stand to boost his 3-point shooting from both a volume and efficiency perspective.

Outlook:

Holt adds a unique skillset for a potential top-five to top-10 pick. A defense-first player that can blend between guard and wing, adding ancillary scoring, play-making, rebounding and more. He’s reminiscent of players like Cason Wallace or Jrue Holiday, which usually don’t have the flash to become top picks.

Still, in what’s being reported as a weaker 2027 NBA Draft class, Holt’s baked-in impact could see him taken within the first few picks if he has an impactful season at Arizona.

Projected Range: Top-Five to Top-10

NBA Role: All-Around Wing

Swing Skills: Shooting