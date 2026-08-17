3 Underrated Junior NBA Draft Prospects Entering 2026-27 Season

The 2027 NBA Draft is set to feature an interesting group of prospects.

While the group isn't believed to be as talented as the 2026 class, there should still be plenty of solid options for NBA teams.

In addition to standout freshmen like Tyran Stokes, Jordan Smith Jr., Caleb Holt and others, there are multiple returning prospects who will also factor into the 2027 draft.

While Thomas Haugh, Braylon Mullins and Motiejus Krivas are among the most high-profile returnees, there are a few players flying under the radar who could also be picked in the upcoming class.

Here's a look at three underrated 2027 NBA Draft prosects entering their junior seasons.

Jacob Cofie, USC

Cofie tested the NBA Draft waters in 2026, but opted for a return to USC.

After starting his career at Virginia, Cofie spent his sophomore year with the Trojans, averaging 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range.

Cofie measured 6-foot-8-and-a-half without shoes at the NBA Combine, recording a 7-foot wingspan and weighing 232 pounds. With a strong junior season in the Big Ten, the talented forward could earn a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Paul McNeil Jr., NC State

After a breakout sophomore season, McNeil could garner attention from NBA teams with another impressive campaign.

The Wolfpack standout averaged 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.3% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc on more than seven attempts per game. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, McNeil's size on the perimeter and shooting prowess should put the former four-star recruit in NBA Draft conversations.

NC State recently learned that big man Ven-Allen Lubin will be able to return for a fifth season, and alongside McNeil's scoring prowess, the Wolfpack could be primed for another trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Moustapha Thiam, Michigan

After the Wolverines lost three players from the team's frontcourt to the 2026 NBA Draft, Thiam is set to help new head coach Mike Boynton rebuild Michigan's rotation.

Thiam spent his freshman season at UCF before playing at Cincinnati as a sophomore, where he averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 28.8% from deep.

Listed at 7-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Thiam's size could make him an intriguing prospect in the 2027 class, especially with a productive season in the Big Ten.

Thiam will be joined in Ann Arbor by Tennessee transfer JP Estrella, where the duo should form another formidable frontcourt for the Wolverines.