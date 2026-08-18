2027 NBA Draft: A First Look at Stefan Joksimovic

The 2027 NBA Draft class is gearing up for next season, with college and international prospects hoping to massively boost their stock.

The depth of the incoming class reportedly isn’t quite the same as the last two cycles, though there should be a handful of prospects that intrigue NBA teams as top-five picks. One such player is Slovenian guard Stefan Joksimovic, who has seen standout performances at several international competitions.

A 6-foot-7 guard, Joksimovic wows with guard skills packed inside a wing frame. He can showcase high-flying athleticism, or stop on a dime and change directions, allowing for a flashy offensive game. When pairing his scoring tools with his ability to play-make for others, one can see where NBA decision-makers could get excited about him long-term.

In the video below, you can take a first look at Joksimovic’s highlights across various international events in the last year, or keep reading on for analysis:

Offensive Highlights:

From the jump, Joksimovic’s affinity for getting out and running in transition is immediately notable. He can hit top speed quickly, uses long strides, and can rise high and finish above the rim. He’s at his most functionally athletic in open space, but can attack smaller angles with leaping ability as well.

Joksimovic has sneaky quickness, able to turn the corner on singular defenders and accelerate to the rim. Once there, he has touch on a variety of finishes, including scoops, off-the-backboard and floaters in moderation.

Joksimovic’s pace and change-of-direction are likely the No. 1 selling points regarding his offensive game right now. He doesn’t have the blow-by speed necessary for guards at the NBA level, but should have enough natural creativity to still find his spots around the rim, in the mid-range and from 3-point land.

While playing on the ball, Joksimovic has flashed plenty of ability as the pick-and-roll handler, either finding his spots, hitting the roller or finding shooters and cutters with consistency.

Joksimovic’s left-handed jump-shot is pure, exhibiting plenty of touch on plenty of differing releases. He can utilize step-backs, though he does need to reset his grip often before shooting.

Defensive Highlights:

Joksimovic won’t be drafted to the NBA for his defensive potential, but does flash skill on that end.

He’s adept at reading the on-ball operator’s vision, jumping lanes and turning defensive chances into offense.

At 6-foot-7 without shoes, and the leaping ability to match, Joksimovic can time blocks well as a weak-side and transition helper.