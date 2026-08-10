Evaluating Which Teams Could Top 2027 NBA Draft

Prospects from the 2026 NBA Draft are gearing up for their debuts seasons in the league, though it's never too early to look ahead to the next draft.

In 2027, players such as Tyran Stokes, Caleb Holt, Jordan Smith Jr. and more will headline, giving teams a reason to position themselves for top draft picks.

Below, we'll check in on a few teams who could find themselves atop the draft boards next year:

Sacramento Kings

The Kings would likely have been the odds-on favorite for the top odds, had it not been for the lottery rule changes. Now, the worst teams in the league will receive a penalty, potentially sending them far further down the draft standings.

Regardless, Sacramento is likely to finish near the bottom of the standings due to the employment of several young prospects in need of playing time and development. Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, Maxime Raynaud, Nique Clifford and more will need to see the floor to bolster the future, and those like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and more aren’t likely to massively raise the floor of the team.

All in all, the Kings should be expected to be in the hunt for top draft picks.

New Orleans Pelicans (via Bucks)

The Pelicans currently own what is likely the best draft asset available: the Bucks’ 2027 first-round pick swap.

New Orleans traded off its 2026 first to nab another lottery pick in 2025, and missed out on several talented players. Now, the Pelicans’ outlook for the upcoming season is dire. And the Bucks are in a similar situation due to the offloading of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for youth and development projects.

Between Milwaukee’s projection and its own, New Orleans is likely to grab a top pick in some form or fashion. Given they'll have two bites at the apple, they might not be concerned with the relegation zone.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago certainly got more talented this offseason in adding No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson, though they could still contend for the top picks in 2027.

With a core of Wilson, Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey, the Bulls have the brightest future they’ve had in years. The lengthy forwards should add athleticism and play-finishing, with Giddey helping them to reach their potential as a pass-first guard. Still, they may not be ready to amass a ton of wins in the East.

Chicago sits in perfect position, likely to get good odds without finishing as a bottom-three team and incurring a penalty.