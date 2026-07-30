NBA Draft Scouting Report: Stefan Joksimovic

With only Tyran Stokes presently locked in as a top talent in the 2027 NBA Draft class, there will be opportunities for plenty of others players to cement their stock. One such player will be Baskonia guard Stefan Joksimovic, who could become a top-three selection with an impactful upcoming campaign.

A 6-foot-7 lefty, Joksimovic has seen a positive trend in recent months, and could continue that in another year with Baskonia.

Below is Joksimovic’s quick scouting report for the 2027 draft class:

Position: Guard

College: Baskonia

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 205

Draft age: 18.6

Strengths:

Positional Size and Skill

At 6-foot-7, Joksimovic lands at a great intersection of both size and skill, able to play across multiple positions with his height and length, as well as add a versatile skillset in terms of his ability. He can dribble-pass-shoot, and should be able to blend between several different positions and roles in the backcourt or on the wing.

Handling and Play-Making

Joksimovic’s scoring chops are sure to earn him looks at the 2027 NBA Draft, though the league has become increasingly enamored with larger handlers and play-makers. And while he isn’t yet elite in either regard, he does have a great baseline to add to. He can handle well despite needed refinement, and has little issue playing out of ball screens.

Shooting and Shot-Making Upside

Joksimovic’s primary mode of offense presently relies in his ability to hit jumpsuits with a smooth lefty release. He’s far from a perfect jump-shooter, with some stiffness and side-spin on his release, but he seemingly has the touch to continue improving.

Finishing Upside

Joksimovic has better pure vertical athleticism than most of his jumbo play-making ilk, able to play above the rim with real consistency. He’ll need to find more proven ways into the paint, but should be a threat to finish consistently.

Areas of Improvement:

Strength

Joksimovic has a slighter frame, and he’ll need to add functional strength to assimilate to the NBA. This would help with staying on his line, finishing through contact and, most importantly, battling through tougher matchups while playing defense.

Shooting Consistency

While Joksimovic can see triples through at a fine rate, he’ll certainly need to shore up his consistency, seeing as it will snowball into more or less success in other areas of his game.

Outlook:

Joksimovic isn’t yet a perfect prospect, needing to bulk up, find consistency while shot-making and refine smaller areas of his offensive game. Still, in a reportedly weaker class, it’s easy to see how scouts and NBA decision-makers could get enamored with his ability to moonlight as a lead guard or scoring wing.

Joksimovic is one of a few international talents who won’t be making the transition to college basketball, making his case a harder one to stack up against his 2027 draft peers.

Projected Range: Top-Five to Late-Lottery

NBA Role: Play-Making Wing

Swing Skills: Strength