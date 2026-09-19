2027 NBA Draft: Data Says These are the NCAA's Top Players for 2026-27

With college basketball less than two months away, Evan Miyakawa has revealed his list of the top 30 players in the NCAA entering the 2026-27 campaign.

Unlike other analysts, Miyakawa's rankings are largely determined by data and analytics.

According to Miyakawa, his recent list of the top 30 players in the country, "predicts overall player value on offense and defense, accounting for box stats, impact on team performance, career history, and recruiting pedigree coming into college."

The top 30 player in the nation according to the https://t.co/Zc0pvHmgWD preseason player ratings!



This predicts overall player value on offense and defense, accounting for box stats, impact on team performance, career history, and recruiting pedigree coming into college. pic.twitter.com/JTS3Bj32B1 — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) September 18, 2026

Miyakawa holds doctorate in statistics and has had research featured in articles by ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and other outlets.

Here's a look at Miyakawa's top three players in the nation heading into the 2026-27 season.

Ngongba enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 60.6% from the field.

Ngongba could make another leap as a junior with more opporunity following the departure of Cameron Boozer and others, but will have new competition for touches this season with Cameron Williams and others joining the Blue Devils.

Listed at 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, Ngongba's blend of size and athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect. While he likely won't be a star in the NBA, the rising junior could be a solid role player and has the potential to be selected in the lottery of the 2026 draft.

Tanner starred as a sophomore in 2025-26, averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range.

The Commodores' standout tested the NBA Draft waters in 2026, but opted for a return to Vanderbilt, where he will look to raise his draft stock as a junior.

Tanner measured 5-foot-10-and-three-quarters without shoes at the NBA Combine and recorded a 6-foot-4-and-a-quarter wingspan. While his size will likely be a concern for scouts, the All-SEC honoree has the chance to be a first-round pick in 2027 with another strong season.

The brother of Pelicans guard and former No. 6 pick Jeremiah Fears, Jeremy Fears Jr. is one of the most productive returning players in the nation.

As a junior, the Spartans' standout averaged 15.2 points, 9.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc. Similar to Tanner, Fears' size could be a concern, as the veteran measrued 6-feet tall without shoes at the 2026 NBA Combine.

Still, another impressive performance as a senior should earn Fears a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft.