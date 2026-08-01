NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke’s Patrick Ngongba II

The 2027 NBA Draft isn’t slated to outweigh the last two classes, though the returnees are some of the strong seen in some time due to the present NIL landscape.

One such prospect who likely could’ve been drafted in the 2026 NBA Draft was Duke’s Patrick Ngongba II, who is set for a junior campaign with the Blue Devils.

Below is Ngongba’s quick scouting report for the ’27 cycle:

Position: Big

College: Duke

Class: Junior

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 250

Draft age: 21.3

Strengths:

Play-Finshing

Ngongba isn’t a massively prolific scorer, but is one of the more effective play-finishers in the country, and could see a third-season boost. He’s shot 64% for his collegiate career, and is slated for a production boost even amid another talented Duke squad.

Passing and Play-Making

One of Ngongba’s more unique skills is his passing and play-making. He’s played alongside multiple other bigs, and has been able to run big-big actions, as well as hit cutter and shooters with consistency. Last season, he averaged 2.0 assists across just 21.9 minutes per game.

Rim-Protection and Defensive Upside

Ngongba likely isn’t the premier rim protector that many NBA decision-makers would hope for, but he can hold his own and make plays in moderation at 1.1 per game last season. With improvement on the interior or in space, teams could see him as a two-way big.

Rebounding and Physicality

Ngongba’s not a 1-of-1 rebounder, but did put his solid frame to good use at 5.8 per game, good for 15.9 in total per 100 possessions. Improving on his 2.2 offensive rebounders per game would be a great boon to his overall profile and eventual NBA translation.

Areas of Improvement:

Shooting

Ngongba has flashed signs of becoming a floor-spacer down the line, but hasn’t yet done so with consistency. As a junior, several NBA scouts and decision-makers will be looking to see if he can stretch the floor.

Last season, he shot 26% on just 1.0 attempt per game, though his form and free throw numbers aren’t totally unworkable.

Outlook:

Ngongba will have to be much better to overcome his age, and potentially even add some skills not yet seen. Though it’s not out of the question the NBA values his play-making big archetype, and ancillary skills, enough to take a shot on him in the late-lottery.

Regardless, he should be a locked-in first-round selection with even limited improvement.

Projected Range: Late-Lottery to Late-First

NBA Role: Play-Making Big

Swing Skills: Shooting