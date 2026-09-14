NBA Draft: Evaluating Ohio State's Top Prospects

We're two months away from the 2026-27 college basketball season, with Arizona, Arkansas, and Louisville among the top projected teams this upcoming season. Another team with potential NBA talent to watch are the Buckeyes -- below we take a look at three NBA prospects on Ohio State to watch this upcoming season.

Anthony Thompson

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Anthony Thompson (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson s a five-star recruit and consensus top ten player in the 2026 high school class. He's a 6-foot-8, 205-pound wing known for his terrific shotmaking. In addition to being an impressive scorer, his 7-foot-3 wingspan and defensive playmaking ability indicate upside on that end of the floor as well. He's a projected lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Amare Bynum

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Amare Bynum (1) shoots the ball over Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Tanner Toolson (55) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bynum is a rising sophomore for the Buckeyes and averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 stocks per game (4.7 stock percentage) last season while shooting 69.3% at the rim (127 attempts), 35.1% on non-rim twos (37 attempts), 30.8% from three (91 attempts), and 72.6% from the line (62 attempts).

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward is versatile defensively, plays with a high motor, is an active rebounder, and has continued to develop offensively and grow his perimeter game -- continuing to improve the latter will help determine how he projects to the next level.

John Mobley Jr

Mar 1, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) shoots the ball as Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 15.7 points, 2.8 assists (17 assist percentage), 2.4 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 46.7% at the rim (45 attempts), 47.4% on non-rim twos (78 attempts), 41.1% from beyond the arc (236 attempts | 14.5 three point attempts per 100 possessions), and 86.8% from the line (91 attempts) last season.

The rising junior will be one of the best shooters in college basketball this upcoming season, and how his playmaking and defense continue to develop will help determine how he projects at the next level.