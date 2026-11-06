2027 NBA Draft: More Top Performances from NCCA's Nov. 5 Slate of Games

In addition to solid outings from Caleb Holt, Motiejus Krivas, Quentin Coleman and Patrick Ngongba II, here's a look at how other 2027 NBA Draft prospects performed during the NCAA's Nov. 5 slate.

Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse

The sophomore turned in 14 points, four rebounds and an assist while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line against Central Connecticut.

Cayden Boozer, Duke

Boozer chipped in 11 points, 12 assists, three rebounds, three steals and a turnover, shooting 5-of-6 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against Coastal Carolina.

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

The senior scored a game-high 21 points, adding eight rebounds, an assist, a block and a turnover while shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line against Jacksonville.

Alex Condon, Florida

The Gators' big man tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and three turnovers while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against Jacksonville.

The coveted freshman accounted for 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, five steals and a turnover while shooting 3-of-5 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Gardner-Webb.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

The potential lottery pick notched 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a turnover while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Jacksonville.

Jasiah Jervis, Michigan State

The Spartans' freshman logged 16 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 4-of-7 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Toledo.

Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

The sophomore accounted for 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a turnover while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against Cal Poly.

Brady Koehler, Notre Dame

The sophomore tallied 17 points, six rebounds, an assist and a block while shooting 6-of-7 from the field, 4-of-4 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line against Mercyhurst.

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

The Fighting Illini standout scored a game-high 25 points, adding five rebounds, four assists, a block and two turnovers while shooting 9-of-17 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line against Pennsylvania.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

The Commodores' guard scored a team-high 17 points, adding 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-14 from the field, 0-of-1 from beyond the arc and 5-of-5 from the free throw line against Wake Forest.

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas

The Longhorns' big man scored a game-high 16 points, adding seven rebounds, a block and a turnover, shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-7 from the free throw line against Gardner-Webb.