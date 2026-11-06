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2027 NBA Draft: More Top Performances from NCCA's Nov. 5 Slate of Games

Here's a look at the top performances from 2027 draft prospects on the NCAA's Nov. 5 slate.
Randall Sweet|
Florida's Rueben Chinyelu (9) celebrates a dunk against Jacksonville during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
Florida's Rueben Chinyelu (9) celebrates a dunk against Jacksonville during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, November 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Florida GatorsTexas LonghornsNotre Dame Fighting IrishArizona WildcatsDuke Blue Devils

In addition to solid outings from Caleb Holt, Motiejus Krivas, Quentin Coleman and Patrick Ngongba II, here's a look at how other 2027 NBA Draft prospects performed during the NCAA's Nov. 5 slate.

Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse

The sophomore turned in 14 points, four rebounds and an assist while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line against Central Connecticut.

Cayden Boozer, Duke

Boozer chipped in 11 points, 12 assists, three rebounds, three steals and a turnover, shooting 5-of-6 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against Coastal Carolina.

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

The senior scored a game-high 21 points, adding eight rebounds, an assist, a block and a turnover while shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line against Jacksonville.

Alex Condon, Florida

The Gators' big man tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and three turnovers while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against Jacksonville.

Austin Goosby, Texas

The coveted freshman accounted for 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, five steals and a turnover while shooting 3-of-5 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Gardner-Webb.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

The potential lottery pick notched 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a turnover while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Jacksonville.

Jasiah Jervis, Michigan State

The Spartans' freshman logged 16 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 4-of-7 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Toledo.

Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

The sophomore accounted for 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a turnover while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against Cal Poly.

Brady Koehler, Notre Dame

The sophomore tallied 17 points, six rebounds, an assist and a block while shooting 6-of-7 from the field, 4-of-4 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line against Mercyhurst.

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

The Fighting Illini standout scored a game-high 25 points, adding five rebounds, four assists, a block and two turnovers while shooting 9-of-17 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line against Pennsylvania.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

The Commodores' guard scored a team-high 17 points, adding 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-14 from the field, 0-of-1 from beyond the arc and 5-of-5 from the free throw line against Wake Forest.

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas

The Longhorns' big man scored a game-high 16 points, adding seven rebounds, a block and a turnover, shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-7 from the free throw line against Gardner-Webb.

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Randall Sweet
RANDALL SWEET

Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.

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