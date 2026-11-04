Cavaliers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 43 points on Monday night to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to an upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the two teams will face off for the second and final time in the 2026-27 regular season on Wednesday night in OKC.

SGA has a major burden going forward this season, as Chet Holmgren is out for at least two months and both Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams may be done for the season. The injury bug has decimated the Thunder in the first two weeks of the season, leaving them with very little depth behind SGA and Ajay Mitchell when it comes to scoring the basketball.

Still, they upset the Cavs on Monday and are now small favorites on Wednesday at home.

The Cavs (4-3) are just 2-5 against the spread this season, ranking eighth in offensive rating and 17th in defensive rating through seven games. After making the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2025-26 season, the Cavs decided to run things back with the James Harden-Donovan Mitchell-Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen core, adding Peyton Watson in a sign-and-trade in the offseason.

So far, it has produced middling results for a team that has NBA Finals expectations in the 2026-27 season.

Here’s a breakdown of Wednesday’s rematch with the Thunder, including the latest odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs +2.5 (-115)

Thunder -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cavs: +114

Thunder: -135

Total

228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cavaliers vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (CLE), KSBI, Thunder App, NBA League Pass

Cavs record: 4-3

Thunder record: 5-2

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Peyton Watson – out

Jaylon Tyson – out

Ernest Udeh Jr. – out

Khalifa Diop – out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out

Thunder Injury Report

Jaylin Williams – questionable

Jalen Williams – out

Cason Wallace – out

Nikol Topic – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Chet Holmgren – out

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-117)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why SGA could have another big scoring game against Cleveland:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put the Thunder on his back on Monday night, scoring 43 points on 35 shots for his third game this season with 32 or more points.

SGA is averaging 28.4 points per game this season, but he’s averaged at least 30 per game in each of his last four completed seasons. After Monday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, SGA is taking 23.4 shots per game, and I expect that to continue with Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren all sidelined.

The Cavs couldn’t slow down SGA on Monday in a home game, and now they go on the road without two of their best defenders in Jaylon Tyson and Peyton Watson. I expect SGA to hunt James Harden and Donovan Mitchell all night, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he pushes 35-plus points on Wednesday.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

On Monday, the Cavs didn’t have an answer for SGA, and now they have to go on the road to one of the tougher environments in the NBA without two of their top wing defenders in Watson and Jaylon Tyson.

Not ideal.

The Thunder may be banged up, but they’re still 5-2 this season with an even net rating. It’s certainly a step back from the last two seasons, but there is still a ton of talent on this roster with SGA, Jared McCain, Mitchell, Isaiah Hartenstein and some interesting rookies in the fold.

Cleveland has a top-10 offense this season with Mitchell and Harden leading the way, yet the defense is still a major question – especially with Watson out. I don’t love the Cavs on the road against a title contender, especially since they’re just 2-5 against the spread this season.

Let’s not forget, the Thunder went 39-10 without Jalen Williams last season. They are down more than just the All-NBA wing, but this team has shown it is capable of winning as long as SGA is at the controls.

Pick: Thunder Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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