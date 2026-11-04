Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks got off to a slow start in the 2026-27 season, but they’ve won three of their last four games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls and No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson.

Brunson had a 38-point showing in the Knicks’ first matchup with the Bulls this season, leading the team to a win – but not a cover – last week. Chicago has won just one game all season and currently ranks last in the league in net rating.

The Bulls were blown out by 19 points by the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, and they’re facing an uphill battle on the road against the Knicks as 11.5-point underdogs.

New York has struggled against the spread to open the season (1-6), but it was the best team in the league against the spread at Madison Square Garden last season. After a win by double digits over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the Knicks are looking to keep the momentum going against another bad team in the East.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet on and my prediction for the second meeting between these teams in the 2026-27 season.

Bulls vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +11.5 (-105)

Knicks -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bulls: +443

Knicks: -597

Total

234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bulls vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MSG, NBA League Pass

Bulls record: 1-6

Knicks record: 3-4

Bulls vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Nic Claxton – questionable

Jalen Smith – probable

Knicks Injury Report

Josh Hart – questionable

Bulls vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+111)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why bettors should buy the recent hot shooting from Brunson:

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson hasn’t gotten off to a dominant start after winning Finals MVP, averaging 24.6 points per game while shooting just under 40 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3.

Brunson had offseason wrist surgery, so he’s still working himself back into peak shape early in the 2026-27 season. Still, I’m buying him in the 3-point prop market against the Chicago Bulls.

The All-NBA guard had a season-high 38 points (shooting 6-for-10 from 3) against Chicago last week, and Brunson has made three or more shots from deep in three straight games, attempting at least 10 3-pointers in each of those contests.

Overall, the Knicks star is averaging 7.3 3-point attempts per game and he’s facing a defense that is 24th in opponent 3s made per game and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage. Brunson is a great bet at plus money to torch this rebuilding Bulls team for the second time this season.

Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Bulls have lost a bunch of games by double digits this season, posting an average scoring margin of minus-16.3 points despite covering the spread in three games.

Still, I don’t mind taking the points with Chicago at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Knicks are just 1-6 against the spread this season, failing to cover in wins over Brooklyn and the Bulls. Chicago had the Knicks on the ropes last week before Brunson had a strong finish to the game, and the Knicks’ offense (21st in offensive rating) has been pretty shaky to open the year.

That puts the Knicks in a tough spot to cover a double-digit spread, especially if they’re down a key rotation player in Josh Hart. New York has a net rating of plus-1.2 this season (16th in the NBA) and let’s not forget that it was trailing against Brooklyn entering the fourth quarter on Monday.

Until the Knicks start displaying the form that they had during last season’s title run, I think they’re a fade-worthy team at this price.

Pick: Bulls +11.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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