4 New Transfer Portal Entries that Could Impact the Next NBA Draft
Just four teams are left standing in the NCAA Tournament, but even beyond March Madness, it's a hectic time of the year for college basketball.
With the transfer portal now open, a number of talented players across the NCAA have decided to look for a new home next season. A few of these players could have an impact on the 2026 NBA Draft.
Even after a large initial wave of high-profile transfers, a few new players have entered their name into the portal.
Here are four NBA Draft prospects who are currently looking for a new home in hte NCAA transfer portal.
Kanon Catchings
Listed at 6-foot-9, Brownsburg, IN, product Kanon Catchings spent one season at BYU before entering his name into the transfer portal.
Catchings played for Overtime Elite prior to joining the Cougars and was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. In less than 18 minutes per game as a freshman, Catchings averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc.
Zvonimir Ivisic
Hailing from Vodice, Croatia, Zvonimir Ivisic has spent his two collegiate seasons at two different schools.
The 7-foot-2, 235-pound center started his career at Kentucky, then transferred to Arkansas after former Wildcats' head coach John Calipari was hired by the Razorbacks. Now, Ivisic is in the transfer portal again.
As a sophomore, Ivisic averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 19 minutes per game.
Yaxel Lendeborg
Some late-season heroics made Yaxel Lendeborg a candidate for the upcoming Draft Class, but it appears that the former UAB big man will be heading to another college program first.
Listed at 6-9 and 230 pounds, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in his second season with the Blazers. Lendeborg closed out his 2024-25 campaign with six consecutive double-doubles, including an incredible outing that saw the talented forward finish in with 30 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and four blocks.
Robert McCray V
Robert McCray V spent his first collegiate season at Wake Forest, but transferred to Jacksonville, where he has played for the past to years.
Now a junior, the 6-4 guard who averaged 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game during 2024-25, has entered the transfer portal once again.
