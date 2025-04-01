NBA Draft

4 New Transfer Portal Entries that Could Impact the Next NBA Draft

The NCAA Tournament still has a few games left to play, but that hasn't slowed the entry of a handful of talented players into the transfer portal.

Randall Sweet

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Kanon Catchings (6) dunks the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Kanon Catchings (6) dunks the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Just four teams are left standing in the NCAA Tournament, but even beyond March Madness, it's a hectic time of the year for college basketball.

With the transfer portal now open, a number of talented players across the NCAA have decided to look for a new home next season. A few of these players could have an impact on the 2026 NBA Draft.

Even after a large initial wave of high-profile transfers, a few new players have entered their name into the portal.

Here are four NBA Draft prospects who are currently looking for a new home in hte NCAA transfer portal.

Kanon Catchings

Listed at 6-foot-9, Brownsburg, IN, product Kanon Catchings spent one season at BYU before entering his name into the transfer portal.

Catchings played for Overtime Elite prior to joining the Cougars and was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. In less than 18 minutes per game as a freshman, Catchings averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc.

Zvonimir Ivisic

Hailing from Vodice, Croatia, Zvonimir Ivisic has spent his two collegiate seasons at two different schools.

The 7-foot-2, 235-pound center started his career at Kentucky, then transferred to Arkansas after former Wildcats' head coach John Calipari was hired by the Razorbacks. Now, Ivisic is in the transfer portal again.

As a sophomore, Ivisic averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 19 minutes per game.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Some late-season heroics made Yaxel Lendeborg a candidate for the upcoming Draft Class, but it appears that the former UAB big man will be heading to another college program first.

UAB Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg (3)
Mar 16, 2025; Fort Worth, TX, USA; UAB Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg (3) reacts against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Dickies Arena. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Listed at 6-9 and 230 pounds, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in his second season with the Blazers. Lendeborg closed out his 2024-25 campaign with six consecutive double-doubles, including an incredible outing that saw the talented forward finish in with 30 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and four blocks.

Robert McCray V

Robert McCray V spent his first collegiate season at Wake Forest, but transferred to Jacksonville, where he has played for the past to years.

Now a junior, the 6-4 guard who averaged 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game during 2024-25, has entered the transfer portal once again.

