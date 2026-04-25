5 International Prospects Declare for 2026 NBA Draft

The deadline for players to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft has passed.

The final day for prospects to enter the 2026 class was Friday, April 24, meaning anyone who didn't put their name into the pool will have to wait until 2027. Players who declared for the draft will have a month to determine if they remain in the 2026 class.

NCAA players have until May 27 to withdraw from the draft, while international prospects have until June 13 to decide if they will stay in the class. As prospects go through the pre-draft process, some will likely elect to return to school and make substantial NIL money playing in college while improving their stock for the 2027 class.

With players like Braylon Mullins and Thomas Haugh electing to return to school, and other prospects likely making similar decisions before the May 27 deadline, the class will be thin in the second round, which could open the door for international prospects.

As a result, a handful of players from overseas have declared for the 2026 class in the past few days. Similar to NCAA prospects, these players can also withdraw from the draft and return to their international teams or play in college with a chance to earn big payouts.

After Luigi Suigo and Alex Samodurov declared earlier in the week, here are the most recent international players to enter the 2026 NBA Draft.

Pavle Bačko

A 7-foot center from Serbia, the 18-year-old has turned heads at multiple international competitions, earning MVP honors at the U19 Adriatic League championship.

This season, Bačko is averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range.

Bassala Bagayoko

Playing in Liga ACB, Spain's top professional basketball league, Bagayoko averaged 4.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 54.9% from the field. Listed at 6-foot-10, the 19-year-old from Mali is a good athlete who could develop into a solid rebounder and defender.

Sergio de Larrea

A 20-year-old from Spain, the 6-foot-6 point guard averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range this season in Liga ACB

Vsevolod Ishchenko

A 6-foot-8 wing from Russia, the 21-year-old participated in the VTB United League All-Star Game this season, tallying 10 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds. Ishchenko reportedly has a 7-foot wingspan.

Jack Kayil

A 6-foot-5 guard from Germany who is committed to Gonzaga, the 20-year-old averaged 11.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds, while shooting 39.8% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range this season in Germany's top basketball league.