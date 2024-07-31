76ers’ Jared McCain has Broken Through Slow Start Before
It’s no secret Jared McCain’s professional career has gotten off to a slow start. But that’s something the former Duke Blue Devil has overcome before.
As the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, McCain was one of the hottest names to watch, with social media fame and his Duke success making him one of the higher profile players. His actual play, though, left some to be desired.
He scored a solid 13.2 points per game across five games, but did so on just 28% shooting from the field, even struggling to hit his patented 3-pointers with the same 28% mark. He still managed to stay true to his do-it-all nature — bringing down 5.2 rebounds and dishing 2.2 assists per game — but overall didn’t totally look like a player ready to contribute early for Philadelphia.
McCain had a similar experience at Duke, though, and could use that to his advantage in pushing through the growing pains of the NBA.
In his first eight games with the Blue Devils, McCain scored just 7.6 points per game on 36% shooting. He played just 24 minutes a game, still managing to hit his triples, but otherwise struggling.
After the slow start, McCain managed to rip off a five-game slate that included 19.4 points per game on 58% shooting, and eventually coasted to a solid season, Elite Eight appearance and the No. 16 spot in the 2024 NBA Draft.
There’s no question McCain is one of the best shooters in the draft, so his 3-point shot is sure to come back around. And it’s likely he’ll quickly figure everything else out offensively.
He might not be ready for Year 1 contributions, but McCain remains a high-ceiling prospect for the 76ers.
