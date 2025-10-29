76ers’ Success at NBA Draft Fueling Undefeated Season
The Philadelphia 76ers have gone somewhat under-the-radar as a solid drafting team over the last few decades. But their recent additions have made it glaringly obvious just how good the front office has been at the NBA Draft.
Philadelphia is the talk of the NBA town presently, having jumped out to a 4-0 start behind the play from one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey, as well as No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe. Their margin for error has been slim — winning three of their four games by five points or less — but they're still one of just four teams yet to lose a game this season alongside the Thunder, Spurs and Bulls.
Edgecombe is rightfully the biggest storyline so far, having started out with a dominant 34-point opener, and failing to let off the gas in the team’s three games following. So far, he’s averaged a white-hot 22.3 points on 47% shooting, adding 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
Edgecombe was seen by many as the ’25 draft’s third overall pick, though the Sixers certainly had other options. Some expected Ace Bailey, Kon Knueppel and others, though the former Baylor Bear's combination of athleticism and feel on the wing seemed too much to pass up.
Edgecombe hasn’t been the only bright spot, though.
Adem Bona, Philadelphia’s No. 41 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was pivotal to the team’s overtime win against the Wizards on Tuesday night, going for five blocks in a tremendous defensive effort.
There were little expectations for a defensive-minded second-round pick, but Bona's been much-needed with Joel Embiid's up-and-down performances in the last few years. On Tuesday, he came alive late, seeing all five blocks in the fourth quarter, not to mention his go-ahead bucket.
Maxey’s importance can’t go understated, especially given he was chosen at No. 21 years ago. And while guard Jared McCain hasn’t yet made his 2025-26 debut, he got off to a blazing start in his rookie season, and should provide plenty of the same impact in Year 2.
The 76ers have also done well on the trade and free agency markets. Paul George should provide solid minutes in some capacity upon return, and players like Kelly Oubre, Quentin Grimes and more have been vital to the team's four wins.
But there's little doubt the 76ers would be off to the fiery start they are without the draft, and their affinity for finding talent there.