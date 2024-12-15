Ace Bailey’s Strengths Outshine His Shortcomings As A Prospect
Early in the 2025 NBA Draft cycle, Ace Bailey of Rutgers University has emerged as a highly polarizing prospect. While his performances have warranted conversations in the top three, many evaluators have pushed back on this praise, pointing to specific shortcomings in Bailey’s game. While there undoubtedly are improvement areas for the 6-foot-10 wing, they shouldn’t deter a team away from investing a top pick in him.
Averaging 17.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals, Bailey’s quality as a prospect is defined by what he does bring to the table, rather than what he doesn’t. Standing at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan, Bailey bring the size of a big forward, while maintaining fluid handling and movement skills. He combines these on-ball skills with a potent jumpshot, both off the catch and off the dribble.
This toolbox of physical attributes, scoring skills, and youth give Bailey an enticing foundation to build off of as he enters the NBA ranks. The 18-year-old will have to add strength to his frame, sure up his passing, and find a more optimal shot diet, but his base level of talent and archetypal value give him ample development pathways to significant NBA value.
No NBA archetype is surging in value quite like the big, versatile sharpshooter, and Bailey can fill this exactly. Not only can he fill a number of valuable off-ball scoring positions, but he also has intriguing potential as an off-the-dribble creator. This part of his game is more of a wildcard, but his physical drives and high-release pull-up jumpers can translate to the NBA down the line.
Bailey’s talent was on full display against Seton Hall, in which the Tennessee native exploded for 21 points, converting 9 of his 15 field goal attempts and shooting 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. The value of of Bailey’s strengths make him a no-brainer blue chip prospect towards the top of the 2025 NBA Draft Class.
