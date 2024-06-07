adidas Eurocamp Prospect Profile: Darryn Peterson
Earlier this week, adidas Eurocamp took place, as many future NBA talents took the floor in Treviso, Italy. The player with the most upside at the entire camp was Darryn Peterson, a five-star guard who plays on the adidas 3SSB circuit with Phenom United in Ohio.
Peterson being at this event was special, since he was the first athlete that adidas Basketball signed to a high school NIL deal last year. He was very complimentary of the brand and what that partnership with adidas has allowed him to do.
“It’s given me a lot of exposure in having a brand behind me and people that believe in me. They’ve given me a chance to put myself out there,” Peterson told Draft Digest at Eurocamp the benefits of being an adidas athlete.
Background
Peterson is currently ranked as the third-best high school player in the Class of 2025. The five-star recruit from Ohio is known for getting buckets and has the tools to be a dynamic scorer at both the college and NBA levels.
The 6-foot-5 guard is from a family of athletes, as his father played college basketball at Akron and his older brother played football at the collegiate level for Wisconsin. Although Peterson hasn’t committed to where he will take his talents next, he did mention that one of the driving factors in his decision will be style of play and choosing a school that will allow him to be the best version of himself.
Eurocamp Performance
When talking to NBA personnel at Eurocamp, the player comparison that Peterson drew from several scouts was Devin Booker. He's one of the best in all of high school basketball at getting to his spots and scoring on advanced looks. When speaking with Draft Digest between games over the weekend, he mentioned that Booker is one of the players that he models his game after, which aligns to what we see on the court.
Despite being just 17 years old, he was the most polished offensive scorer at the entire camp. Not only did he knock down his triples at a good rate, but he was a killer in the midrange.
That’s truly what makes Peterson special. On multiple occasions in Italy, he left spectators in awe with some of the midrange pull-ups he was able to convert on. He is a legitimate three-level scorer who can dominate the game on offensively from anywhere on that end of the floor.
Looking Ahead
The next step for Peterson is really determining where he is going to play at the college level. He will have the opportunity to essentially go anywhere he wants to after his upcoming senior season.
In the meantime, he’s focused on showing he can play either guard position. To him, as thinks about his longer term goal of making it to the NBA, being able to play more point guard is important.
“I’ve been playing more of the point guard position,” Peterson told Draft Digest when asked what he’s working on this summer. “I’ve been playing shooting guard for a while. I’ve been facilitating a lot and want to show I can play the point guard position.”
At Eurocamp, he was given the opportunity to do just that. Even then, his coaches encouraged him to not be passive and still create for himself, given that’s what makes him so special. As Peterson continues to add to his game, the ability to play combo guard more consistently will only make him even more dynamic.
More holistically, Peterson described himself as someone who impacts both ends of the floor, is a leader and is willing to do anything to win. Each of those traits showed at adidas Eurocamp, as Darryn Peterson was the clear best prospect at the event.