Where Kentucky Forward Jayden Quaintance’s NBA Draft Stock Stands

The Kentucky Wildcats are currently amid the SEC Tournament, taking on LSU in the first round.

They’re surprisingly doing so without star forward Jayden Quaintance, a bonafide 2026 NBA Draft prospect, and previously thought of to be a big piece to the Wildcats’ season.

At just 17-years-old, Quaintance made his collegiate debut for Arizona State last season, putting together a great first year. After 24 games he tore his ACL, and being too young to enter the ’25 draft, would eventually being the rehab process ahead of a transfer to Kentucky.

From there, buzz would begin about an early return for Quaintance, who was seemingly working back much quicker than expected from a major knee injury. True to that reporting, he would take the floor for Kentucky on Dec. 20 against St. John’s, nearly ten months to the day.

In that game the 6-foot-9 defensive-minded forward added 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, looking like the prospect he was billed as. After that, Quaintance would play in just three games, failing to score more than five points in each and looking much less spry.

Now, Quaintance hasn’t played for Kentucky since Jan. 7, with head coach Mark Pope seemingly not expecting a return anytime soon.

"He is not ready right now,” Pope said on Feb. 19. “He's not ready and, and we're not gonna roll him out there till he's 100%. He's gotta be 100% ready,"

The most recent update on March 9 wasn’t much better: “He’s still not incorporated into practice in any meaningful contact way — he’s a little bit farther away,”

Mark Pope on Kam Williams and Jayden Quaintance:



“He (Kam) seems like he's getting close, like there's a real chance.”



“He’s (JQ) still not incorporated into practice in any meaningful contact way…he's a little bit farther away.” #BBN — Kai McClelland (@fourwal1) March 9, 2026

Without speculating too much, it seems that, barring a very late run from Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, Quaintance’s time in college could be coming to an end.

But where does this year-long situation leave Quaintance’s NBA Draft stock?

A major knee injury at 17 is sure to offer NBA decision-makers some level of pause, but in the least he has nearly a full campaign worth of stellar play on defense, and has shown flashes of upside in the process.

With the Sun Devils, he averaged 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, fine enough marks to earn him lottery looks. On offense he was mostly a play-finisher with solid athleticism, but has seldom shown some upside in stretching the floor.

Given the level of talent in the 2026 NBA Draft class, which has three No. 1-level prospects and a host of talented guards, it seems Quaintance's range could start later in the top-10 for those banking on two-way upside, or extend to the end of the teens should teams be scared of the injury history.

Regardless, Quaintance will be still-18 on draft night, giving NBA teams and long-term project that could yield tons of talent down the line.