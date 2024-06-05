Camp Recap: Behind the Scenes at 17th Annual adidas Eurocamp
Over the past few days, many of the top basketball prospects in the world came together in Treviso, Italy for the 17th annual adidas Eurocamp. This is a historic pre-draft camp that has seen more than 150 former and current NBA and EuroLeague players participate to date, including Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Danilo Gallinari (Milwaukee Bucks), Goran Dragić (Retired NBA Player), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jusuf Nurkić (Phoenix Suns), Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Bogdan Bogdanović (Atlanta Hawks) among others.
With the next generation of professional basketball players coming together at this event, it was an opportunity for scouts from various leagues to get a firsthand look at these prospects. In fact, more than a dozen NBA teams had representation in Italy this week to get eyes on these incredible talents.
Not only did these incredible prospects have the chance to play head-to-head, but they also had the chance to learn from a group of the top coaches in the world, including Dave Joerger (Milwaukee Bucks), Jordan Ott (formerly Los Angeles Lakers), David Vanterpool (Washington Wizards), Jason Terry (Utah Jazz), Chris Fleming (Chicago Bulls), Rico Hines (Philadelphia 76ers) , Shaun Fein (LA Clippers), DJ Bakker (Milwaukee Bucks), Austin Dufault (Chicago Bulls), Isaac Jenkins (BC Wolves), Petteri Koponen (Former Eurobasket player), Walter Roese (NBA Academy Latin America).
Over the course of three days at Eurocamp, six teams matched up to determine who would leave a champion. It came down to the final seconds of the championship game, but Eurocamp 1 defeated Eurocamp 2 winning 72-71 on a last-second shot.
Daily Prospect Standouts
Eurocamp Award Winners
Camp MVP
- Nikola Djurisic
Finals MVP
- Brice Dessert
Defensive MVP
- Mohamed Diawara
All-Camp Team
- Taran Armstrong
- Darryn Peterson
- Andrej Kostic
- Bogoljub Markovic
- Mouhamed Faye
Rising Stars
- Michael Ruzic
- Caleb Holt
Special Guests
Over the course of the three days, several of adidas' top basketball athletes made their way to Italy to spend time with the campers. Most notably, NBA players James Harden (LA Clippers), Vasilije Micic (Charlotte Hornets) and Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat) spoke to the camp participants while also working with them on their respective games in practice.
Speaking of Harden, players at the event were treated to adidas gear upon arrival, most notably a pair of Harden Vol. 8 "Eurocamp" PE. These are a unique colorway that are exclusive to the participants of the camp.
Over the next several years, many of the players from the 17th annual adidas Eurocamp will make their way to the NBA and other professional leagues around the world. It's a unique situation to get so many high-level prospects to gather in one place, which is what makes this event so special.