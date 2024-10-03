Ajay Mitchell Already Learning From Past Thunder Success Stories
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the most successful teams at developing talent with two rotational mainstays - Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort - started on a two-way pact before earning their keep at the NBA level.
Wiggins was selected with the No. 55 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and turned into one of the NBA's most successful players from that slot working his way into a pretty payday this summer to stay with the organization.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, Sam Presti pulled off a chain of trades to secure Ajay Mitchell in the second round as the guard hopes to follow in Wiggins footsteps. Jumping on a moving train as a two-way contract and becoming a key piece.
Wiggins has already taken somewhat of a mentor role with Mitchell as the two have discussed what to expect on this journey
"I've had some conversation with him, told him some of the same things that I've kind of had mentally noted when I came in on the two-way contract. He's a great player. I've played some pick-up and stuff with him, and he looks really good. I know that he'll be ready to go when his opportunity comes. I'm looking forward to seeing how he comes into training camp and just kind of continues to grow from there," Wiggins said of Mitchell
That is a relationship the two-way wing does not take for granted as the season is set to tip-off.
"It's great. It's amazing to have him here and just learn from him and what he has been through. It's been great so far and just listening to him and learning from him on the court has been really great," Mitchell said
The drive-and-kick style that Mitchell plays with is a glove like fit for the Oklahoma City Thunder who will be able to mold the guard with their high-level developmental program in the G League.
