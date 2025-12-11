SI

2025 NBA Cup: Updated Bracket and Full Schedule After Quarterfinal Round

Four teams remain in pursuit of the third NBA Cup title.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points on Wednesday night to lead Oklahoma City to the NBA Cup semifinals.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points on Wednesday night to lead Oklahoma City to the NBA Cup semifinals. / Martin McGrew/NBAE via Getty Images
The NBA Cup is down to four teams.

In the quarterfinals Wednesday night, the Thunder easily handled the Suns 138–89 on an efficient night from reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallied 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting in 27 minutes. In the other matchup, Stephon Castle posted 30 points—his third career game with 30+ points—to help the Spurs take down the Lakers 132–119.

On Tuesday night, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks continued their NBA Cup run with a 117–101 win over the Raptors, and the Magic beat the Heat 117–108 behind Desmond Bane’s 37-point flurry.

The Thunder, Spurs, Knicks and Magic now will head to Las Vegas for the chance to win the third NBA Cup in league history.

2025 NBA Cup: Updated bracket

NBA Cup bracket
The 2025 NBA Cup bracket heading into the semifinals. / NBA

2025 NBA Cup: Full schedule and results

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Wednesday, Dec. 10

  • Thunder 138, Suns 89
  • Spurs 132, Lakers 119

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 13

  • Magic vs. Knicks — 5:30 p.m. ET; T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
  • Thunder vs. Spurs — 9 p.m. ET; T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Championship

Tuesday, Dec. 16

  • Winner of Magic-Knicks vs. Winner of Thunder-Spurs — 8:30 p.m. ET; T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

NBA Cup: Past champions

The 2025 NBA Cup is the third edition of the league’s in-season tournament. Here are the past results:

SEASON

CHAMPION

TITLE GAME

2024-25

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks 97, Thunder 81

2023-24

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers 123, Pacers 109

