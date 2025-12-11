2025 NBA Cup: Updated Bracket and Full Schedule After Quarterfinal Round
The NBA Cup is down to four teams.
In the quarterfinals Wednesday night, the Thunder easily handled the Suns 138–89 on an efficient night from reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallied 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting in 27 minutes. In the other matchup, Stephon Castle posted 30 points—his third career game with 30+ points—to help the Spurs take down the Lakers 132–119.
On Tuesday night, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks continued their NBA Cup run with a 117–101 win over the Raptors, and the Magic beat the Heat 117–108 behind Desmond Bane’s 37-point flurry.
The Thunder, Spurs, Knicks and Magic now will head to Las Vegas for the chance to win the third NBA Cup in league history.
2025 NBA Cup: Updated bracket
RELATED: NBA Cup Power Rankings: Can Anyone Unseat the Thunder?
2025 NBA Cup: Full schedule and results
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Magic 117, Heat 108
- Knicks 117, Raptors 101
Wednesday, Dec. 10
- Thunder 138, Suns 89
- Spurs 132, Lakers 119
Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 13
- Magic vs. Knicks — 5:30 p.m. ET; T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
- Thunder vs. Spurs — 9 p.m. ET; T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Championship
Tuesday, Dec. 16
- Winner of Magic-Knicks vs. Winner of Thunder-Spurs — 8:30 p.m. ET; T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
NBA Cup: Past champions
The 2025 NBA Cup is the third edition of the league’s in-season tournament. Here are the past results:
SEASON
CHAMPION
TITLE GAME
2024-25
Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks 97, Thunder 81
2023-24
Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers 123, Pacers 109