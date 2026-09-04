Another 2027 NBA Draft Prospect Reportedly Suffers Preseason Injury

The upcoming NBA Draft class has taken a few hits in recent months.

The 2027 group wasn't expected to be as talented as the 2026 draft class, and could now take another step back depending on how a few players recover from recent injuries.

Michigan's Brandon McCoy, a five-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, suffered an ACL injury and will miss the entire 2026-27 campaign. McCoy had the potential to be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft class, but will now seemingly have to wait another season.

At Illinois, rising sophomore David Mirkovic suffered a foot injury and had preseason surgery, while Iowa State's Killyan Toure had shoulder surgery and expects to return in January.

Mirkovic and Toure both have the potential to play their way into the 2027 draft if they perform well after returning to the court.

Reportedly, another prospect has suffered an injury ahead of the upcoming campaign.

According to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, Wildcats' standout Milan Momcilovic has "severely jammed" the index finger on his shooting hand and will return in ten days.

The Field of 68 reported that Momcilovic broke his finger around a month ago and will return for the start of Kentucky's practices in the coming weeks.

Regardless of which report is more accurate, Momcilovic getting back onto the floor is crucial for Kentucky's upcoming season and the veteran sharpshooter's draft stock.

Momcilovic enters his senior season after testing the 2026 NBA Draft waters but opting for a return to college basketball. The former four-star recruit spent three seasons at Iowa State before transferring to Kentucky following the 2025-26 season.

As a junior with the Cyclones, Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and an assist while shooting 50.6% from the field while shooting 48.7% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game.

At the NBA Combine, Momcilovic measured 6-foot-8 without shoes, recording a 6-foot-9-and-a-quarter wingspan. With good size and impressive perimeter shooting prowess, the Wildcats' senior will certainly compete for a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft and could be a late first-round pick with a strong season in the SEC.

The injury seems to be minor, but if Momcilovic's finger continues to give the Kentucky transfer problems or impacts his shooting ability, the senior's draft stock could take a hit.

Momcilovic was Mark Pope and Kentucky's biggest transfer portal acquisition this season and will be vital to the team's success.