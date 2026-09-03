Multiple Preseason Injuries Already Impacting 2027 NBA Draft Class

The 2027 NBA Draft hasn't been as highly touted as the 2026 class, and recently, the group has taken a few hits.

Injuries to potential high-end prospects could dampen the talent of the upcoming class even further, as this year's crop of prospects isn't expected to be as enticing as the most recent draft.

Last year, players like Braylon Mullins and Alijah Arenas both dealt with injuries early in the season and eventually elected to return to college basketball rather than test the 2026 NBA Draft.

The 2027 class could feature a few players who are in a similar situation.

The Wolverines recently announced that incoming five-star freshman Brandon McCoy will miss the 2026-27 season after suffering an ACL injury.

The highly touted recruit was set to help Michigan reload its roster for the upcoming campaign after the team lost multiple players and its head coach to the NBA, and would have likely played a significant role for Mike Boynton's team.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, McCoy was rated the No. 11 overall player and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports, and had the potential to be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft prior to his injury.

In early August, Illinois announced that Mirkovic underwent foot surgery after suffering an injury during a team workout.

As a freshman, Mirkovic averaged 13.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range on more than four attempts per game.

The Montenegro-born forward started 36 games for an Illinois team that reached the Final Four in 2026, earning Big Ten All-Freshman and NCAA All-Region recognition for his efforts.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, a productive sophomore season from Mirkovic could land the Fighting Illinin standout in the first round of the 2027 class.

The Fighting Illinin didn't reveal a timetable for Mirkovic's return to the court.

In late August, Iowa State announced that second-year guard Killyan Toure had right shoulder surgery and expects to play again in January.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Toure showcased impressive defensive traits as a freshman, forcing turnovers, navigating screens and consistently staying in front of ball-handlers.

The French guard averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range as a freshman

If Toure recovers well and picks up where he left off once he is back on the court, he could still play his way into the 2027 draft.