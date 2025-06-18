Are the Boston Celtics the Sleeping Giant of the NBA Draft?
The Boston Celtics fell short in the 2025 NBA Playoffs in a disastrous fashion. Not only did their back-to-back title bid fall short in the second round, but along the way, franchise superstar Jayson Tatum went down with a torn achilles. This off-season now marks a pivotal point in the storied franchise's future as they must access the trade market to reduce their payroll and avoid the hefty tax and penalties of the second apron.
The NBA off-season has already gotten off to an eventful start, even with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers battling for the championship. Earlier this week, the Memphis Grizzlies sent sharpshooting wing Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a sizable return, and this activity is only the beginning of what's expected to be a highly active trade market.
This month's NBA Draft will likely welcome a bevy of trades as teams look to exchange draft capital for win-now pieces depending on their franchise's direction. For the Celtics, this could be the perfect opportunity to offload some of their more expensive contracts like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday for the chance to draft younger contributors on smaller deals. With the No. 28 and No. 32 picks, it may not seem like Boston is in position to make a standout pick, but they've been rumored to be exploring trade-ups, which could be parts of larger deals with veteran players.
The Celtics will likely look to target frontcourt depth in the NBA Draft. They were already relatively thin at the position, and with Tatum hurt and Porzingis likely on his way out, Boston could look to fill this gap with young talent that won't put too much strain on their payroll. Should they trade up into the top-20, some great fits for their roster include Asa Newell, Thomas Sorber, and Carter Bryant. Each of these young prospects boasts the potential to become a quality starter, while also possessing the two-way impact and physical traits to make an impact as a rookie.
The Celtics may not currently be in position to make a notable pick in this month's NBA Draft, but given their roster situation, don't be surprised if they make a splash to trade up and shake things around on draft night.