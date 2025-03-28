Arizona Forward Henri Veesaar Flashes NBA Potential in Wildcats' Loss to Duke
The first four games of the 2025 Sweet 16 took place on Thursday night, with multiple NBA Draft prospects competing for a spot in the Elite 8.
In the West Region, Texas Tech trailed by 16 points before storming back to beat Arkansas in overtime, aided by a few big-time buckets from JT Toppin and Darrion Williams down the stretch. In the East Region, Cooper Flagg and Duke held off an Arizona comeback effort to secure a spot in the Elite 8.
Despite the loss, Arizona redshirt sophomore Henri Veesaar had a strong showing, helping keep the Wildcats in contention even when the Blue Devils got out to a double-digit lead in the seond half.
Veesar finished the contest with 13 points, six rebounds and a block, going 3-of-6 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the free throw line in 28 minutes off the bench. The big-man's performance was enough to spark discussions about his future from NBA Draft media members on social media.
Listed at 7-feet-tall and 235 pounds, the Tallinn, Estonia, product earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition this season after averaging 9.4 points, five rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in less than 21 minutes per game.
Veesaar shot 59.2% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc during his third year in Tucson. The intriguing prospect suffered an injury as a sophomore and missed the entire season, using a redshirt year.
In 2024-25, though, Veesaar made a healthy return to the court, competing in 37 games and serving as a key contributor for an Arizona team that reached the Big 12 title game and the Sweet 16.
Before his time at Arizona, Veesaar played for Real Madrid's youth program, averaging 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 67.3% from the floor and 35.2% from the 3-point line in his final season.
While Veesaar may need another year of college basketball to improve his skill set, the Wildcats' standout is very fluid for a player of his size and stature. If Veesaar stays in college and plays a bigger role next season, the Arizona forward will certainly be on the radar of NBA scouts for the 2026 draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.