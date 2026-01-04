Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr. Leaving no Doubt as NBA Draft Prospect

Despite being one of the top-ranked players in the 2025 high school class, and coming into college with a five-star title, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. wasn’t looked at as a bonafide one-and-done NBA Draft talent.

But he’s putting all concerns to rest with his superstar play for Arkansas.

He’s on the shorter side at 6-foot-3, and while he’s not massively undersized for a lead guard, jumbo initiators have been all the rage of late. Additionally, he doesn’t have S-tier athleticism, which eventually lead to several others being ranked higher.

So far, neither has made so much as a dent in his on-court play.

His scorching Saturday performance for the Razorbacks would be a one-off for most: 29 points on 56% shooting, hitting three triples, eight free throws, adding four assists and a steal and block apiece. Instead, it’s just another notch in what’s looking to be an all-time one-and-done season under both head coach John Calipari and Arkansas.

Acuff has come on legitimate game-dictater, using his blend of handling, feel and white-hot scoring ability to serve as a veteran-esque presence for Arkansas. He’s now notched 20-plus points in eight games, having gone for five or more assists in 10 games.

Saturday was his best performance yet, especially considering the competition in No. 19 Tennessee. He knocked down quick-fire triples with ease, sliced to the lane for touchy layups and continued to get into the mid-range for what’s becoming a patented floater. His play-making punch came with four turnovers attached, though there’s plenty of film to point to regarding his passing impact.

Darius Acuff Jr.'s 29 PTS were the most by a Razorback freshman since 2018



Darius Acuff Jr.'s 29 PTS were the most by a Razorback freshman since 2018 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rSYwiQfSIt — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2026

He came into the game averaging just under 19 points per contest, and showed the poise necessary to take down yet another ranked team under Calipari's watch. Arkansas also took down No. 6 Louisville and No. 19 Texas Tech, with Acuff playing a vital part in both games.

Acuff will still have his work cut out for him become the first point guard selected at the 2026 NBA Draft. Hit play for Arkansas has been more than noteworthy, though scouts and NBA decision-makers will be taking the full body of work into account.

Additionally, it's rounding out to be a great year for guards. Houston's Kingston Flemings, Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., Alabama's Labaron Philon, and Iowa's Bennett Stirtz are just a few that will be looking to hear their own names early on draft night.

Still, if Acuff continues his production, he'll be an inarguable bet come draft season.