Asa Newell Brings Seamless Fit To New Look Atlanta Hawks
Asa Newell enters the NBA in a perfect situation to showcase his strengths. With the Atlanta Hawks adding Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard this offseason, Newell will not be overtasked on either end of the floor. That works in his favor, especially since his game is built around being opportunistic in the flow of an offense.
Newell thrives as a play-finisher. He is always active off the ball, constantly cutting and filling space with great timing. That motor, paired with his size and quick load time, makes him a natural lob target and a vertical spacer who can collapse the defense without needing touches drawn up for him. With a creator like Trae Young commanding attention as a ballhandler, Newell will find himself with open areas of the court to dive into and get easy finishes at the rim.
While he is not an elite leaper from a standstill, his size and quick load time allow him to play above the rim when needed. More importantly, he understands when to move and crash the paint, which enables him to be a good rebounder as well. That off-ball awareness will blend well with the added spacing the Hawks have introduced: Porzingis making a true 5-out offense possible, Kennard's movement shooting, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker's spot-up shooting.
The next step in Newell’s development is his jumper. He has flashed touch, especially on free throws, and has shown the willingness to shoot from beyond the arc. If that shooting continues to develop, he can become a reliable catch-and-shoot option from the perimeter, helping the offense stretch defenses even further. Surrounded by spacing and strong playmakers, he will have time to grow into that role without being forced into a high-volume load.
Defensively, Newell fits the mold of a modern forward. He moves well, competes on rotations, and has the ability to cover ground quickly. While he may not be a dominant rim protector, he can switch, contain, and make plays in space. That versatility will allow him to stay on the floor in different lineups, especially when paired with bigs like Porzingis and Okongwu.
Atlanta is building a more balanced, versatile roster around Trae Young, and Newell fits right in. He does not need the ball to impact the game, and his tools allow him to play off the strengths of the players around him. In this Hawks system, he has a chance to carve out a role early and continue to grow into a long-term piece.