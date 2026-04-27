Assessing the Atlanta Hawks' Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft isn't a major worry for the Atlanta Hawks at the moment, in the midst of their first-round playoff series with the New York Knicks. But as important as these games are, the Hawks are practically playing with house money.

Atlanta wasn't supposed to be in the postseason after going 26-30 through 56 games. But the team adopted a new brand of basketball with the emergence of Jalen Johnson and the departure of Trae Young, winning 20 of its final 26 games to secure the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks own the New Orleans Pelicans' 2026 first-round pick, which has a 6.8% chance at being No. 1 and a 29.3% chance at the top four. They also have the Cleveland Cavaliers' pick, which will be No. 23 overall.

So, entering the 2026 draft, what does Atlanta need to build upon this impressive season? Johnson is clearly an All-NBA talent and franchise player, so unless the Hawks end up with one of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer, it's clear who the No. 1 option should be. They'll likely be filling holes with their first-round picks:

True Point Guard

CJ McCollum has become the Knicks' public enemy number one, averaging 24.5 points across four playoff games. He has been spectacular, but Atlanta clearly lacks a true point guard, which has hindered the offense. The Hawks ranked first in assists during the regular season, but they're 11th of 16 teams this postseason.

The Pelicans' pick would be a great opportunity to take a point guard like Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff or Mikel Brown Jr., but if they want to wait until No. 23 to take a facilitator, Tyler Tanner or Christian Anderson would be the way to go.

Johnson has been an all-around star this year, averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, but another initiator to take some of that pressure off the forward would be a major plus.

Center Depth

Of all the positions, the Hawks lack the most at the five in terms of depth. Onyeka Okongwu is backed up by Mouhamed Gueye at the moment, and no disrespect to Gueye, but his stats don't scream 'reliable center.'

Atlanta could end up trading these picks to fill needs if a star is available for the right price, but for now, a prospect like Aday Mara or Motiejus Krivas would be ideal at No. 23. The lottery is full of guards and forwards, so it wouldn't make sense to target that kind of depth so high.