Mystery Still Surrounds the Top of the 2026 NBA Draft

All season long, the 2026 NBA Draft class has been heralded as a three-man race, with all of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer offering No. 1-level prospects. By the end of the season, North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson helped to make it a core four.

Throughout the year, the three top prospects each made their case. Dybantsa showed a superstar scoring skillset at 6-foot-9. Peterson managed to score over 20 points per game and showcase the best defense of the bunch while working through injury. And Boozer was statistically the best 18-year-old ever seen, dominating wins-wise as well.

Following the season, Dybantsa has somewhat taken the reigns as the likely No. 1 pick. It’s easy to envision why NBA scouts and decision-makers would value him. He has immense upside due to his athleticism, fluidity, and ability to create at all three levels on the wing.

The Wizards, who will select first, could certainly use a 1A scorer, having lost more games than any other team last season.

Still, it feels like Dybantsa’s been prematurely crowned, with both Peterson and Boozer offering high-level prospects that could even fit better roster-wise alongside Alex Sarr, Trae Young, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George and plenty more.

So far, Dybantsa’s been penciled in as the No. 1 pick on most mock drafts, with Peterson landing with the Jazz, Boozer heading to Memphis and Wilson being taken by the Bulls at No. 4. All three of the picks following Washington are stellar on the fit front, with Peterson landing in a great situation ready to harness his two-way skillset, Boozer profiling perfectly as a Grizzly, and Wilson offering the size and athleticism that Chicago has been searching for.

Still, things aren’t set in stone just yet.

Often times, it can be a forgone conclusion who the top team will take, leading to the draft effectively starting at pick No. 2 or beyond. The 2026 class seemingly isn't shaping up that way.

A few seasons ago, pundits had Jabari Smith Jr. tagged as an Orlando Magic even heading into draft night, where the team eventually selected Paolo Banchero. The Wizards could very well be keeping their cards close to the vest for the same reason, not yet ready to tell the world which direction they’ll go.

It certainly won’t be a shock if Dybantsa hears his name called first, though Peterson and Boozer can’t be ruled out entirely. Should the Wizards through a curveball, it’s certain to change how other teams will draft as well, with Utah potentially able to snag Dybantsa.

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 and 24.