2026 NBA Mock Draft: First-Round Projections One Week Away

The 2026 NBA Draft is just over one week away, and little information has been revealed about what team’s intentions truly are. The draft has been segmented into a top-four, an elite second tier and deep first-round, with things opening up around the second.

AJ Dybantsa remains the odds-on favorite to go No. 1, though with as many as three other elite prospects near the top, others are still threats to hear their names called first.

Below, we’ll do our best to project how the first round could shake out:

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

First overall we have AJ Dybantsa being selected by the Washington Wizards, he’s currently the odds-on favorite to go No. 1, and it certainly feels like the most realistic of the three outcomes presently given where Washington is at.

CJ McCollum led the Wizards in scoring last year, he’s now an Atlanta Hawks, and the next-best player scored 16.3 points in Alex Sarr. Plenty of players in Washington will see internal development, but they are in desperate need of offensive juice, which Dybantsa offers the most of.

He has pretty incredible creation tools for his size, able to get downhill, find his spots in the mid-range and should see an upward trajectory shooting the ball.

Even outside of offense, Dybantsa just offers a great template on the wing at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan that would make any team jump at the opportunity to take him.

2. Utah Jazz: Cameron Boozer, Duke

At No. 2 we have an early curveball, with the Utah Jazz taking Duke’s Cameron Boozer.

It’s little to do with Darryn Peterson’s talent level or fit with Utah, which are both objectively great. But many have come around on the idea of the Jazz selecting Boozer for a few reasons.

Firstly, Danny Ainge-led organizations haven’t been afraid to go against the grain before, and creating this absolutely massive lineup by adding Boozer feels like that decision. And manythink it would be the wrong one given how complete a prospect he is.

Secondly, the Jazz may not care about Boozer’s fit anyways given he could play easily alongside Jaren Jackson Jr., and Walker Kessler’s fit in Utah has long been in limbo.

Lastly, while many still consider Darryn Peterson the top prospect overall, there’s no debating he had the most question marks hanging over his lone collegiate season. And with the Jazz wanting to press the “Go” button next season, taking a floor and ceiling-raiser like Boozer makes sense on several levels.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

The Grizzlies have been penciled in as the Boozer landing spot since lottery day, though they won’t ultimately have the choice here, taking whoever in the trio falls to No. 3.

They won’t complain regardless, here getting what is likely the best shooter-shot-maker in the class, as well as the best defender of the bunch, a side of the ball they’ve long coveted.

With Peterson and Cedric Coward, the Grizzlies would have shot-making wings shored up for the next decade, with two really impactful building blocks in a team that does its best work at the draft. Additionally, there remains some more guard-y, on-ball upside for Peterson down the line, especially with some non ball-dominant players like Coward, Edey, Wells and more littering the roster.

Regardless of who falls to Memphis they’ll be getting a star caliber player, and Peterson profiles as a two-way player they’d be massively excited about.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

This continues to be the easiest pick of every single mock draft, with the Bulls recently expressing their desire for size, length, athleticism and physicality, with the player who most fits the “SLAP” mentality perfectly, Caleb Wilson, slated to fall to them at No. 4.

Wilson’s massively talented in his own right, having done everything possible to make his way into the top-three. Though for plenty of evaluators, his lack of 3-point shooting and ranged game in general is sort’ve an achilles heel.

Still, Wilson’s exactly what the Bulls are looking for, with elite finishing, a high defensive ceiling and more feel for the game than your typical rangy forward.

The draft is a continually shocking event, though little would be more shocking than Caleb Wilson not going fourth or the Bulls not being the team to take him there.

5. LA Clippers (via Pacers): Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

At No. 5 are the LA Clippers, who still feel like they’re playing with house money after winning the coin flip over Indiana. Here they’ll swing on who many consider the highest-upside player in the class save for the top-four, Mikel Brown Jr.

Keaton Wagler’s meteoric season has him tentatively placed as the fifth-best player in the class for many. But given his lack of athleticism and just how quickly he rose through the draft ranks, it’s out of the realm of possibility he slips past five.

In that event, Brown, with all the upside in the world with positional size, 3-point shooting volume, great finishing numbers and more, feels like the choice.

His season at Louisville wasn’t perfect, but his projection as a good backcourt player, be it at point guard or even shooting guard with size and shooting, makes sense for the Clippers. Darius Acuff Jr. could still fit into this spot as well in trade-up scenarios for other teams.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

As mentioned, a fall for Illinois Keaton Wagler doesn’t feel completely off the table, and several have projected him to slip all the way to the Kings at No. 7, the Mavericks at No. 9. It could be tough for Wagler to get past Brooklyn sixth overall.

At last year’s draft, the Nets prioritized positional size, feel for the game, passing ability and projected shot-making in their lottery pick. All good overlap with Wagler, who has an incredible combination of offensive skill and feel despite a lack of verticality.

Wagler’s more on-ball slanted than Egor Demin, able to really tote the rock, get downhill with more craft and shot and play-make in the pick-and-roll.

Brooklyn is seemingly in need of a lead guard, but enamored with some bigger wings its worked out. Wagler offers some of both: a high-upside player with a great floor of offensive feel and impact.

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

It’s likely that Acuff’s range is above this, but should he fall to Sacramento, I’d be inclined to believe the reporting that they covet him as their star guard of the future, and rightfully so.

It’s gone somewhat under the radar that in terms of both production and winning, Acuff was very well the second-best of everyone mentioned so far, save for Boozer. He was ultra productive, helped win a really good SEC and led his team to some tournament wins.

Acuff’s poise at that age and position is just not often seen, and his offensive prowess could very well outweigh the defensive woes.

Hesitancy around a small-ish guard who’s not a great defender is understandable. But the Kings are uniquely positioned to add him as a building block, able to assess those issues with both development and team construction for the next several years.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Aday Mara, Michigan

The top center in the class for most, Michigan titan Aday Mara, is off the board at No. 8. Given Atlanta’s lack of true size on the interior, this feels the most plausible of Mara’s landing spots.

Players like Mara just don’t come around often, at 7-foot-3 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan immediately offering one of the best-measured players in the entire class. And his ball-skills such as finishing and passing are real plusses that make him a lot more versatile than meets the eye.

The Hawks will have options between addressing big and guard here, and then looking to bolster the other with a later-first selection. The guards could be the more talented play here, with talented bigs still handing around the twenties. Still, Mara would be an exceptionally fun fit in the Hawks’ core of 3-point shooters and wing defenders.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Kingston Flemings, Houston

The Mavericks pick at No. 9, getting Houston guard Kingston Flemings, a player they’d likely be excited to add to a core including Cooper Flagg.

There’s not a ton of pure synergy between Flemings — a speedy two-level creator with what many hope is an improving shot — and Flagg. But there’s tons of winning overlap in the form of elite defense, feel for the game, passing ability, good athleticism and more.

In Dallas’s position, they probably need to be more concerned with finding the best talent available here, especially given Flagg is going to be so malleable in terms of position and roster-building.

Flemings probably isn’t quite the seamless fit that a player like Brayden Burries would be, but the pure upside in terms of his creation ability and lead passing is probably better, and one could be confident in the pairing of Flagg and Flemings figuring out how to fit together and win basketball games.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries, Arizona

The Bucks cap off the top-10 taking Arizona guard Brayden Burries, one of the top available players given his mix of skill and ability to impact winning.

Burries is on the older side for a freshman, but still wowed at Arizona with his blend of strength and speed, ability to play on or off-the-ball, defend across multiple positions and more. He plays bigger than the measurements say, and feels like exactly the type of glue wing that we’ve seen see success in the postseason this year.

The Bucks are in an interesting spot, seemingly ready to finally pull the lever on a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and with a blank slate roster ahead of them. Given that, a pick with a mix of known factors as well as upside could make sense.

Burries is just that, with his blend of pro-ready production, as well as upside in simply giving him the ball, which he had less than his five-star peers in college.

11. Golden State Warriors: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Much has been made about the Warriors’ draft selection now that they’re running the Steph Curry era back one more time, whether they’ll draft an immediate plug-and-play prospect or a player with more long-term upside.

Washington’s Hannes Steinbach offers plenty of both, in addition to being one of the best players on the board period.

Steinbach saw an ultra-productive season with the Huskies that has gone a little under the radar. Averages of 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 stocks per game is nothing to scoff at, regardless of situation.

Steinbach offers immediate plug-in skills like elite rebounding and play-finishing, in addition to upside with handling and potential 3-point shooting. Making him the perfect fit for Golden State in this range.

12. OKC Thunder (via Clippers): Dailyn Swain, Texas

The still-contending Thunder, much to the dismay of the league, still have a lottery pick. And the selection of Texas’ wing Dailyn Swain makes too much sense to shake.

The passing up of Yaxel Lendeborg would be a bit of a shocker from a purely basketball perspective — he checks pretty much every box on the court they need in a big wing, and is seemingly ready to contribute given his experience. Still, the Thunder don’t have a lengthy history of drafting players that old, especially in the lottery, and Swain offers a little more on-ball juice the team could covet.

Swain can create and take pressure off other Thunder play-makers, in addition to being a real wing with ancillary skills such as rebounding, passing and defense. Ideally, OKC would likely want to grab him at No. 17, but he may not slip past teams in the thirteen to sixteen range.

13. Milwaukee Bucks (via potential trade with Heat): Nate Ament, Tennessee

This wasn’t billed as a mock draft “with trades,” though if you’re a Miami Heat fan checking on who your team is drafting, you’ve instead been theoretically gifted Antetokounmpo.

There have been various reports that the Bucks have been operating as if they’ll have multiple lottery picks, and the Heat’s frame-work makes the most sense. We’ve done this song and dance plenty of times, but it does feel on the horizon, with Miami at the top of the list.

Tennessee wing Nate Ament didn’t see a sparkling season with the Volunteers, but still showcased some really tremendous upside with his size and fluidity, shot-making, driving ability, point-of-attack defense and more. With an ironing board, he could become a prototypical modern wing.

This is the exact swing many expect the Bucks to make at No. 10, though the blow feels softened already having Burries in the bag.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg doesn’t slide far, landing with the Charlotte Hornets, who cap off the lottery with the perfect pick.

Lendeborg re-invented himself at several points through his college career, starting out as a glass-crashing, play-finishing big before evolving into a jumbo dribble-pass-shoot wing for a champion Michigan squad.

His feel for the game, ability to mesh into different roles and play on the perimeter feels tailor-made for the Hornets system, who shouldn’t be scared off by his age given they want to win and win now.

From a feel perspective, Lendeborg feels like a great fit for Ball-Miller-Knueppel, and the Hornets won’t hate his advanced analytics either.

15. Chicago Bulls (via Trail Blazers): Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

In adding new management and making their first top-five pick in a half-decade, the Bulls are officially entering a repositioning, and will have some time to be patient and develop some young players. That could mean taking a player that might need more time than others in Kentucky’s Jayden Quaintance, but one that could massively reap the benefits if afforded that time.

Quaintance is the biggest mystery box player in the draft, one that could return top-five value is his all-defense upside hits, in addition to some really interesting offensive skills that need some polish added.

Coming off an ACL injury, Quaintance may not be ready for Day 1 NBA action, but the Bulls won’t mind if they can start to simmer his very moldable game with defensive instincts at 6-foot-10 with a 7-5 wingspan. This is another player that could fit the “SLAP” mentality.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns): Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

With the Grizzlies usually landing Boozer in mock drafts, few have been assessing bigs for them with their second first-round pick, but grabbing Peterson gives them some really interesting options at No. 16, especially if Morez Johnson Jr. is still on the board, which isn’t a given.

After transferring from Illinois, Johnson was stellar in fitting in between Lendeborg and Mara in the Wovlerines’ frontcourt, being asked to play-finish, rebound, and defend across multiple positions. He checked off all three of those boxes, and his measurements coming back at 6-10 with a 7-3-and-a-half wingspan cemented his stock as one of the best mobile bigs in the class.

Memphis has Zach Edey anchoring the interior, but still has need of a rangy power forward, which Johnson provides. Additionally, while it was exceptionally low volume, he also has some of the more believable shooting chops for a big at 34% in his sophomore season, with an OK shot form and 78% shooting from the free throw line.

17. OKC Thunder (via 76ers): Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

The Thunder have a second first-round pick at No. 17, with many expecting them to be predictably aggressive in looking to move up or out with it, either going higher than 12 or kicking it down the road. Given where they’re at it won’t be shocking to see them simply use it, and here they’ll take a guard in Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz.

The masses won’t enjoy yet another guard taken for Oklahoma City, who have one of the biggest and most talented guard crops in the league led by the two-time MVP. But the Thunder are in the business of drafting the best player available and figuring things out later, and Stirtz fits into that mantra.

Thunder frontcourt players — Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Thomas Sorber — already account for a good chunk of the roster. And even in the conference finals versus the Spurs, the team still needed secondary creation next to the two-time MVP. They’ll be getting that back with Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell back from injury, but there’s no guarantee deep postseason runs go as planned.

Even more, Stirtz wouldn’t necessarily need to be a Year 1 contributor, and could simply learn the system and play spot minutes before any roster shake-up down the line. Given how this mock specifically shook out, there also weren’t tons of great wing or big options, meaning a trade-down on players like Zuby Ejiofor or Joshua Jefferson could also be on the table for OKC.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via Magic): Allen Graves, Santa Clara

The Charlotte Hornets have been linked to forward Allen Graves in a few spots, and it’s believable enough to pencil him in as the team’s second pick here.

Graves is a highly unique player. He has good measurables at around 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan, though his natural athleticism leaves a lot to be desired for many. Even more, his overall profile is very singular as well, offering a forward that has elite hands, plays the lanes, can shoot and connect offense with passing.

Much like Lendeborg, Graves offers a forward, or even jumbo wing, that can make up ground in plenty of the non-scoring ways. It’s clear the Ball-Miller-Knueppel is the bucket-getting future for Charlotte, so grabbing talents that are great in the in-between areas and can play quick, high-feel basketball feels like a good bet.

The Hornets won’t have necessarily addressed rim protection with this draft, but could look to do so on the trade market.

19. Toronto Raptors: Labaron Philon, Alabama

Alabama guard Labaron Philon probably has a better chance of going in the top-10 than nearly 20, but he’s also an exceptionally hard player to place in this draft if he doesn’t land with one of the top teams in need of a true lead guard. Here at 19, the Raptors would be happy to add his talents to a team with Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, Brandon Ingram and more.

Philon did everything asked of him in Year 2 at Alabama, massively upgrading his scoring volume and efficiency, growing as a play-maker and not even falling off drastically defensively despite all of it. Still, he feels someone of an odd man out in the guard group given how much he’ll need the ball to succeed.

With Toronto, Philon could immediately assume a lot of the handling and play-making duties. His scoring gravity would help to take pressure off the other Raptors, offering a nice fit should he make it here.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Cameron Carr, Baylor

Baylor’s Cameron Carr seemingly did a lot for his stock at the draft combine, offering up a 30-ball in the team scrimmages, but he too is a hard player to place positionally. His 3-point shooting, athleticism and weak-side shot-blocking are all highly-interesting, though his spindlier frame could offer worry about how he’ll hold up in the big leagues, especially defensively.

The Spurs would have little worry about placing an athletic 3-point shooter next to Victor Wembanyama, which has already proven to be successful on several levels. Especially as they have some decisions to make on role players.

The Spurs very obviously need a big to place next to Wemby, not only to take the pressure of bigger bodies off him and let him rove around as a shot-blocker, but also win minutes when he sits, which simply didn’t happen in the postseason this year.

Their options for that type of player are limited with how this mock draft shook out, and they could be better served to grab that archetype on the trade market, getting a player potentially more ready for another Finals’ run.

21. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

The Pistons seemingly have some clear needs that the No. 21 pick could solve, especially if one of the many guards falls to their spot. Add a handling play-maker that can take pressure off superstar Cade Cunningham, as well as more consistent 3-point shooting, which the team has lacked as a whole thus far.

Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson solves both of those issues in one high-octane package, offering who many believe to be the best shooter in the class, as well as a top-tier play-maker that can wear out the pick-and-roll, perfect for Jalen Duren.

The “predictive” front tougher later in the first round, and Anderson was on the initial green room invite, which is interesting in that it could point to him going much higher than this. Still, if he or any of the other first-round guards are here for Detroit it feels like a no-brainer.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets): Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

The 76ers could really stand to bolster their frontcourt, and taking a developmental chance on Chris Cenac Jr. feels like a good option given they need some immediate production, but also a high-upside swing, which he should offer on both fronts.

Cenac didn’t see a sparkling lone season with Houston, but did showcase one of the tooslier prospects in the class with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, and some really effective play-finishing when given some space. The 76ers’ gravitational scorers could take some pressure off him and allow him to just score effectively around the rim, also grabbing some boards and adding some weak-side defense.

Longer-term, Cenac’s ability to space the floor could come into play, offering a really fun weapons for Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and more.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

After taking Mara at eight to address the center position, the Hawks look to No. 23 for point guard help, grabbing the perfect fit in Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie.

Okorie established himself as one of the best scorers in the class with the Cardinal, driving his way to 23.2 points, while providing a nice baseline of shooting, passing and defense. His aversion to turnovers is especially helpful for a lead guard, even if he’s much more scoring slanted than passing.

With already-good 3-point shooting, the Hawks wouldn’t mind a drive-heavy guard in Okorie, who again could provide an offensive punch without making mistakes in turnovers or lousy defense.

There’s no guarantee that Okorie will be the one to slip to No. 23, though Atlanta should be fine with any of the late-first guard options at this spot. Mara’s value may not be sky-high at No. 8, but a Mara-Okorie haul would be really nice for the Hawks at this stage.

24. New York Knicks: Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

Karim Lopez is one of the hardest players to predict in this class, with two genuinely productive seasons under his belt in the NBL, though no necessarily special, standout skills that would see teams reach for him in the late-lottery. Aside from the good positional size at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan.

Lopez has claim to doing a little bit of everything, having posted good scoring, rebounding, passing and defensive play-making with the Breakers, in addition to seeing improvement across the board.

The Knicks, now fresh off an NBA championship, just proved the importance of depth and roster construction. And adding a do-it-all jumbo wing-forward with built-in skills and some upside in handling the ball wouldn’t be such a bad idea for a championship roster.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

The Lakers pick at No. 25, needing to continue to fill out a team of talented and impactful role players around superstar Luka Doncic. This is a pick often made, but it really does seem like the best of both worlds in terms of being in Henri Veesaar’s range, as well as offering a nice fit for LA.

Veesaar saw a breakout season in Carolina blue, functioning as an elite scorer on the interior and perimeter next to Caleb Wilson. At 7-foot with really great mobility, he can play-finish, operate in the pick-and-roll, hit triples at a high rate for a big and offers a really connective passer as well. Offensively, he has plenty of what a play-making weapon like Doncic would like.

Defensively, Veesaar isn’t a true rim-protector, but could have the movement chops, even at 7-foot, to operate as a big scoring four. Which could create some really interesting wrinkles for LA.

26. Denver Nuggets: Koa Peat, Arizona

The Nuggets are in a pretty unique position where they obviously need to upgrade, but don’t necessarily have the pull to do so on the trade market. With that being the case, they could take a small gamble at the draft, which is what some consider Arizona’s Koa Peat despite that fact he’s good at a lot of stuff right now.

Peat is of the power wing-forward mold, with NBA strength, finishing ability, good athleticism and a decent amount of feel for the game. The main issue is that his 3-point shot is completely unworkable right now, which kind’ve throws a wrench in a lot of his game.

Still, if a team is confident that he’ll be a viable 3-point shooter down the line, they will have no issue taking him due to his ability to impact elsewhere, and he’d be an especially great fit for the Nuggets given he’s adjacent to some Aaron Gordon stuff. The Nuggets have actually been pretty solid about development, and Peat would be a pretty unreal addition if he were to hit.

27. Boston Celtics: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Another oft-made pick is the highly-connective Joshua Jefferson joining the Boston Celtics as they potentially get ready for some roster turnover.

Jefferson’s college season ended earlier than expected due to a quick injury in the NCAA Tournament, but he was primed to cap off what was one of the best seasons in the country. At 16 points, seven rebounds and nearly five assists per game, he has unbelievable two-way feel, and really is only a negative on the traditional athleticism front. The 3-point shot needs to improve, but it feels like it could given the upward trajectory and touch elsewhere.

The Celtics need high-feel role players to sprinkle across the roster, and Jefferson’s point-forward chops and ability to win in the margins feels like a great fit for Boston.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): Sergio de Larrea, Valencia

The Timberwolves could go any direction with their first-round pick, but a chance on an offensive-slanted dribble-pass-shoot wing in Valencia’s Sergio de Larrea makes sense, especially with the likely absence of Donte Divincenzo, for now.

Anthony Edwards will continue to be the focal point for Minnesota, and while there could be roster shake-up as a whole, their frontcourt feels pretty filled out. Given the guard options here, a more wing-like, big guard makes sense, and de Larrea’s complimentary skillset works.

He can shoot at over 40% across his last two seasons, despite a funky shot form. He can also run the pick-and-roll and pass, great for the team’s construction as a whole, and really only needs to get better on defense to cement himself as a rotational contributor. A player that can shoot but also handle feels like a great bet next to Ant, in addition to Gobert being able to cover any perimeter woes defensively.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

The Cavaliers feel due for a shake-up, if not this offseason then almost assuredly at some point next regular season if things don’t go their way. And having an insurance frontcourt piece like Tarris Reed Jr. would do a lot for their future flexibility.

Reed won’t offer anything in terms of floor-spacing, but will offer just about everything else with size, play-finishing, rebounding, screening, play-making and versatile defense. He was monster for UConn this season, and I think his combination of skills could be set to see him drafted in the first round.

If the Cavaliers make moves, keeping Mobley seems like a constant, and Reed covers up for some of his limitations with a really physical presence on the interior. Jarrett Allen is valuable, but grabbing a potential contributor in Reed and getting more value with Allen on the trade market seems the easiest way for Cleveland to make moves and potentially upgrade.

30. Dallas Mavericks: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

The Mavericks cap off the first round and the mock with the No. 30 pick, likely needing to take another upside swing as they move into an era without a massive amount of draft picks. Arkansas’ hybrid Meleek Thomas feels like the play if still here, which isn’t a certainty given the amount of NBA decision-makers that said he should be draft-bound.

Thomas is a highly interesting player, having come back at 6-foot-4 with a 6-6 wingspan, but playing sort’ve a combo-y role next to Darius Acuff Jr. in the sense he was an off-ball scorer and play-maker, and also had some real defensive impact on the wing for the Razorbacks.

With Flagg and what many think will be a point guard with their top pick in 2026, a versatile combo guard-slash-wing makes sense as a player that will provide off-the-ball impact, but could also moonlight as an on-ball scorer in moderation while playing the lanes on defense. The Mavericks will have tons of options here, regardless.