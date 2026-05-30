Assessing the Bucks' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

For the second year in a row, the Milwaukee Bucks are at the center of the NBA offseason, specifically with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Last summer, the Greek Freak's departure was a story that didn't have an extreme amount of traction. Fast forward 12 months, and it's a matter of 'when,' not 'if.'

The Bucks are reportedly open for business on an Antetokounmpo trade, which signals a rebuild. They could acquire a boatload of draft capital, but for now, Milwaukee owns the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. That will be a major building block for its future.

With the two-time MVP and former champion potentially gone before draft night, what weaknesses do the Bucks need to fill? Picking the best player available is important for a rebuilding organization, but there are roster disparities that need to be improved in Milwaukee:

Lead Forward (As Giannis Antetokounmpo Departs)

It goes without saying, but the Bucks' frontcourt looks drastically different without Antetokounmpo. He, along with Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis are names to watch for other teams, which means Milwaukee will have to fill the forward spots immediately.

At No. 10, the Bucks have a few options with the high lottery mostly featuring guards. Nate Ament has been the name most linked to them, however, a few other forward prospects in that range include Yaxel Lendeborg and Karim Lopez.

It would be a slight reach based on most mock drafts, but other frontcourt players for Milwaukee could include Hannes Steinbach and Jayden Quaintance. It depends on whether the Bucks prefer more offense or defense with their lone first-round pick.

Perimeter Defense

Zoning in on defense, Milwaukee finished 26th in such rating, and that's with Antetokounmpo available for nearly half of the season. The Bucks allowed just 45.7 points in the paint per game (sixth), but 44.5 points from three-point range (29th).

Milwaukee will need backcourt help, but taking a small, defensively limited guard doesn't make much sense, especially with Ryan Rollins having a breakout season as a primary ball-handler.

Some backcourt prospects with defensive potential include Brayden Burries, Mikel Brown Jr. and Cameron Carr. Burries and Brown are great facilitators with the ability to operate alongside Rollins, able to take over as both playmakers and scorers. But Carr improved his draft stock after a strong combine, averaging 18.9 points, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game on 49-37-80 shooting splits.