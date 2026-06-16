The Utah Jazz have just one pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but it is one of seismic proportions. The second overall selection has the chance to gift this small-market franchise with its next big star, one who could lead the Jazz out of the basement of the NBA.

People forget that Utah showed legitimate signs of a postseason contender this past season. The rotation, featuring Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Ace Bailey and more, ranked 15th in offensive rating through its first 33 games before tanking really kicked in at the start of 2026.

Now, the big question is who the front office will take at No. 2. A lot of that has to do with who the Washington Wizards take at No. 1, but Utah's biggest need is abundantly clear ahead of draft night:

Three-Level Scoring Wing

George proved he can be Utah's point guard for the future, averaging 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game on impressive 46-37-89 shooting splits. It may not have directly translated to wins, but the Jazz were much better when he and Markkanen were on the floor.

According to databallr, Utah posted a 119.7 offensive rating in the 808 minutes of medium and high-leverage basketball that duo played. They and Jaren Jackson Jr. highlight a promising trio, while the organization is expected to retain Walker Kessler in free agency.

The only true position lacking is shooting guard, and most mock drafts have the Jazz taking Darryn Peterson after AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa was a former Utah Prep and BYU star, so it would be a full-circle moment to see him stay in that state to start his pro career.

Many analysts also view Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson as a top prospect, potentially going in the top two. Each of the four 'best' players in the 2026 draft brings unique strengths to the table.

Dybantsa is a versatile two-way wing with fantastic athleticism. Peterson is a three-level scorer with the ability to take over an offense at any given moment. Boozer is an all-around star, being a master of none yet elite in every way. Wilson is a force within the arc as a high-end slasher and rebounder.

When analyzing the field, Peterson stands out as the prospect the Jazz most need. He could be a legitimate ball handler alongside George, but more importantly, he can space the floor and be a scoring threat from any area.