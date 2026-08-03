NBA Draft Review: How Darryn Peterson Fits with the Jazz

On draft night, the Utah Jazz nabbed what they hope is their next franchise cornerstone, taking Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after a season filled with question marks.

His rookie season is now nearing, and all eyes will be on Utah and Peterson to see if he can live up to his top prospect billing. Below, we’ll review where Peterson’s selection stands a few months removed:

The Pick: No. 2

Following AJ Dybantsa’s selection first overall, the Jazz ultimately went with Peterson at No. 2, locking in their star of the future.

It wasn’t without intrigue, as the Wizards kept cards close to the vest, and the Jazz have Cameron Boozer’s dad on payroll. Though Utah rightfully chose to lock in backcourt production.

The Value:

Peterson immediately projects to be the best Jazz in the long-term, offering a player that should be able to lead a team in scoring while developing in areas such as defense, passing and more.

Utah didn’t own the No. 1 pick but left with a No. 1-level talent – of which there were three in the ’26 class — meaning the value on their pick is certainly good.

The Fit:

The selection of Peterson makes sense on several levels for the Jazz.

Firstly, Utah was lacking backcourt talent of any kind. Former first-rounder Keyonte George emerged as a standout guard last season, though the team had few other options outside of backup point guard Isaiah Collier, who hasn’t yet shown starting-level output.

In adding Peterson, the Jazz immediately bolster their talent-level roster-wide, but especially at the guard positions, regardless of fit. In terms of fit alongside George, both are combo guards, but should play off each other well with both having the ability to handle, shoot and get hot in a hurry.

Filling out the rest of the roster are talents such as Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ace Bailey, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams and plenty more. In the least, Markkanen and Jackson will function as experience-savvy players that can take offensive and defensive pressure off Peterson.

Schematically, the Jazz will still need Peterson to develop more passing chops in able to facilitate to the likes of George, Markkanen, Jackson, Bailey and more, though he’s already shown glimpses of that in Summer League. Otherwise, the team’s off-ball movement heavy system should work flawlessly for his ability to knock down shots off the catch and on the move.

It isn't likely to be seamless from the word go, with Peterson likely going through some early-career growing pains as he molds to the Jazz system and vice versa. Though there are few places he could've landed in that will better maximize his individual talent, and potentially compete for the postseason while doing so.