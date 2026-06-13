Here's Where the Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler Stand in Negotiations

One of the many big situations up in the air for the Utah Jazz's upcoming offseason is what lies ahead for Walker Kessler's contract negotiations.

Kessler heads into restricted free agency this summer with the expectation that the Jazz will lock him into a new deal and cement him as their big man and defensive anchor in the middle for the foreseeable future.

As to what the number on his next contract looks like still remains to be seen, and has led to the Jazz and Kessler's representation being in a bit of a standoff as free agency looms closer with both sides having different valuations.

So with less than three weeks to go until the market opens, where do the Jazz and Kessler stand now?

Where the Jazz and Walker Kessler Stand in Contract Talks

According to Tim MacMahon while appearing on ESPN 700 with Spence Checketts, there doesn't seem to be any drastic movement from where the Jazz and Kessler have stood in their negotiations thus far. Both sides have remained firm on what they expect in terms of his contract value.

And as a result, it could lead to Utah letting their big man hit free agency and look for his desired offer sheet elsewhere if the two sides can't agree on a middle ground.

"They're going to have to reach some sort of a middle ground," MacMahon said. "Or, listen, the Jazz might just hold firm with what they put on the table and say, 'If you think you're worth more than that, and if you can get a team sign you to an offer sheet, we'll have a decision to be made."

"But, you know, restricted free agency is obviously something that favorable to a team, and not, and not to a player. So, I would still bet on Walker Kessler being back in a Jazz uniform next season. But, we'll see exactly on what kind of contract that might be."

Should Jazz Fans Be Concerned About Kessler's Future?

The important factor to note in all of this is that Kessler is a restricted free agent, so any offer that Kessler receives and accepts from another team, the Jazz will have the first chance to match. In all likelihood, they'll have no problems doing so, as long as the price isn't an outrageous ask.

But Kessler and the Jazz do seem to be pretty far off in what they're expecting that upcoming deal to look like.

MacMahon has earlier reports from this offseason detailing that Utah seems to value their big man at around $25-$30 million a season. Kessler's representation seems to have their number around $40 million annually.

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) smiles after making a great play during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

That's a substantial gap to be had between both sides. So while a middle ground will almost have to be found for Kessler to return on acceptable terms, the more likely outcome might be for him to hit free agency for the slim chance that he can find an offer sheet that creeps closer to that $40 million.

Is that number truly in reach? It's tough to picture a team not only having that money freed in a market where only three teams are projected to have over $40 million in cap space, but also be willing to spend it on someone like Kessler fresh off a season where he played five games due to injury.

When healthy, Kessler has all the makings of being an elite rim protector and rebounder. His third season resulted in the Jazz big man averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks a night.

But is that production worth as much as his representation feels he should be making on his next contract? That'll be the question front offices have to consider when submitting an offer his way.

As of now, most signs tend to point in the direction that Kessler will be back in Utah once next season arrives, on a value that's yet to be determined. However, anything is possible over the course of an NBA offseason.

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