Assessing the Spurs' Biggest 'Need' at the 2026 NBA Draft

As I asked in my piece assessing the New York Knicks' biggest needs at the draft, let's take a step back from the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Finals run and look about two weeks ahead.

Nearing the end of an incredible season, it's hard to believe that San Antonio is already this good. As much as everyone anticipated Victor Wembanyama to leap into the 'Best Player in the World' conversation, no one expected the Spurs to knock of the Oklahoma City Thunder and win the Western Conference so fast.

But the job is nowhere near done yet, and no matter the result of this series, everyone will wait to see which prospects San Antonio brings in at the 2026 NBA Draft. With four picks, the youth just keeps coming.

At this point, the Spurs probably aren't in the market for taking the best player available. This year will be about filling positional needs and trying to balance an already-elite rotation. What do they need, and which prospects fit the mold?

Height at the Forward Position

Keep in mind that the word 'need' is being used as loosely as possible, because in reality, this is the roster San Antonio should keep years into the future. But with Harrison Barnes' minutes practically gone, as well as Wembanyama being the only true inside presence of the starting five, the team could use some height at the four.

Off the bench, Carter Bryant, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson can space the floor, so the Spurs should target a taller prospect to stretch the floor, especially with Luke Kornet being a 30-year-old traditional big man.

Some draft-and-stash prospects to consider at pick No. 20 include Chris Cenac Jr., Morez Johnson and Hannes Steinbach. Cenac and Johnson are more defensive-driven rebounders, able to finish at the rim, while Steinbach can space the floor as inside-out scorer.

But let's say San Antonio targets those needs in the second round. With three picks (No. 35, No. 42 and No. 44) in the backend of the draft, there are low-ceiling, high-floor prospects who can immediately contribute to winning.

Some names the Spurs could target are Trevon Brazile, Maliq Brown and Mark Mitchell. Brazile and Mitchell can stretch the floor as effective three-point shooters with impressive wingspans, and could slide in next to Kornet at the backup power forward position. Meanwhile, Brown was more of a 'stay at home' big man, filling in as a role player at Duke.