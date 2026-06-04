Assessing the Knicks' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

Not a single New York Knicks fan cares a lick about the 2026 NBA Draft right now, but if we can, let's pivot to the 2026 NBA Draft, just for a moment.

Despite the Knicks trading a war chest of draft picks for Mikal Bridges nearly two years ago, they'll have an astounding three selections in June, one of which is in the first round (No. 24). The future isn't much of a concern at the moment, but 2026 calls for some draft-and-stash prospects.

Does New York have any strong 'need' right now? No, but free agency is a reason for the organization to get some insurance at certain positions, especially if some key weaknesses get exposed in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. It's a loose term at this point, but here are two 'needs' for the Knicks in the 2026 NBA Draft:

Center Depth

Mitchell Robinson is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, and while he's expected to return to New York amid reported willingness to dip into the second apron, you can never have too many backups with his injury history.

At No. 24, the Knicks could go for a more versatile center to develop in Henri Veesaar. The North Carolina big man averaged 17 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game on impressive 61-43-62 shooting splits.

If they want to wait until the second round (No. 31 and No. 55), New York can also target Tarris Reed Jr. and/or Izaiyah Nelson as more traditional, rebound-heavy centers. Any of these options could be stashed behind Robinson or used as experienced prospects.

Backcourt Depth

The Knicks' backcourt depth is extremely versatile and in a great spot, but Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet are unrestricted free agents, while Jose Alvarado has a player option. Key perimeter players are definitely worth considering at the draft.

At No. 24, Isaiah Evans would be a great 3&D prospect to add to New York's system, while Meleek Thomas would be an athletic off-ball guard with elite defensive potential. If you'd prefer on-ball scoring, maybe Ebuka Okorie is the one to root for, as he averaged 23.2 points per game at Stanford.

The second round naturally brings more experienced college players, including Richie Saunders, a sharpshooter from BYU who plays a bit like Shamet in his quick release and off-ball movement. At point guard, Sergio de Larrea is an international prospect who can impact the game in a variety of ways, although that is more of a draft-and-stash than anyone listed.