NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Favored to Win Series Ahead of Game 4 vs. Spurs

Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals is the ultimate swing game in the playoffs.

The New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson have a 2-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs, and they took both games in San Antonio to open this series. That led to the Knicks’ odds to win the Finals skyrocketing, but things have come back to earth after San Antonio stole Game 3 on the road on Monday night.

Now, the Knicks are small favorites in Game 4 with a chance to take a 3-1 series lead. It’s very rare that a “must-win game” for both teams happens this early in a series, but with a loss the Knicks would likely move from favorites to underdogs to win this series since San Antonio would reclaim home court.

On the Spurs’ side, a loss would push the team to the brink ahead of Game 5, and there has only been one 3-1 comeback in the history of the NBA Finals.

With Game 4 set to tip at 8:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, June 10, here’s a look at the latest odds from the best betting sites for the series.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks vs. Spurs Series Odds

Knicks: -190

Spurs: +160

The Spurs entered the series as -210 favorites to win the title, but this line moved to as far as Knicks -500 after Game 2. San Antonio really cut into those odds by upsetting the Knicks at home in Game 3, but Victor Wembanyama and Co. are underdogs on the road in Game 4.

New York has only lost three games by a combined six points in the 2026 postseason.

Knicks vs. Spurs Correct Score Odds

Knicks in 6: +205

Spurs in 7: +260

Knicks in 5: +360

Knicks in 7: +550

Spurs in 6: +700

The most-likely outcome based on these odds is for the Knicks to close things out in six games, though the Spurs winning in seven gained some serious momentum after their Game 3 win.

San Antonio has a chance to re-take home-court advantage on Wednesday night, as a win would even things heading into Game 5 in San Antonio. The road team is 3-0 straight up and against the spread so far in this series.

The Knicks were 30-10 at home in the regular season and have only lost two home games in the playoffs, so it would be surprising if they lost at home again in Game 4. Oddsmakers have New York as a -135 favorite to take a 3-1 series lead, and only one team – the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers – has erased a 3-1 series deficit in NBA Finals history.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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