Assessing the Suns' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

A first-round exit for most NBA teams will leave their fans disappointed, but the Phoenix Suns can walk away from this season hopeful. After trading Kevin Durant for Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, they had some of the lowest expectations in years. They crushed those expectations with a 45-37 season.

Phoenix saw the emergence of Brooks alongside Devin Booker, as well as some role players stepping up as unexpected contributors. But now the challenge is building on that and getting better next season. It starts with the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Suns don't own their first-round pick, as it belongs to the Memphis Grizzlies. However, they still have a selection at No. 47, and some experienced college players in the prospect pool can make an immediate impact to fix some of their needs. What are those holes that need to be filled?

Offensive-Driven Forward Depth

The Suns' offensive rebounding was spectacular this season, but the overall efficiency on that end of the floor was not great. They finished 17th in offensive rating and 26th in points per game.

As great as the trio of Booker, Brooks and Green was when they were all healthy, that side of the floor has to take a big step in the right direction for this team to be taken seriously. Right now, this a feel-good story, but nothing close to a championship contender.

At pick No. 47, Phoenix can take some perimeter depth to improve that scoring balance. Some experienced prospects include Keyshawn Hall (Auburn), Nick Martinelli (Northwestern) and Tyler Bilodeau (UCLA). The key is grabbing a forward who can space the floor and knock down threes, especially because the center rotation of Mark Williams and Khaman Maluach is very traditional.

Point Guard/Facilitation

Building on offense, the Suns should also consider looking at some point guards or some sort of facilitation-heavy prospects. They finished 27th in assists per game and 19th in turnover percentage, citing a clear need for ball security.

Booker was fine at the one this season, but he is a true perimeter player, and Phoenix needs someone to find the stars in their sweet spots outside of Collin Gillespie.

In their pick range, the Suns could target Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State), who averaged 5.1 assists in the Big 12 this year. They could also look at a smaller guard in Nick Boyd, who was both a high-level scorer and a solid passer at Wisconsin, putting up 20.7 points and 4.3 assists a night as a scrappy floor general.