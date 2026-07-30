For Second Consecutive Season, Big 12 Will Feature Battle for Top Pick

During the 2025-26 college basketball season, the Big 12 was once again one of the nation's top conferences.

The league featured a Final Four competitor in Arizona, as well as the top two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and a handful of solid teams.

After BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson were selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall, the Big 12 could once again have a battle for top two picks in the NBA Draft.

With multiple highly touted incoming freshmen, including three of 247Sports' top six players in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the conference has multiple players who will be vying for a spot at the top of the 2027 class.

Here's a look at three players who could compete to be the top pick in the upcoming draft.

The No. 6 overall prospect and No. 2 small forward in the 2026 cycle, Branch reclassified from the 2027 recruiting class.

Branch's youth will likely add to his value in the 2027 draft, especially if the Cougars' wing turns in a strong freshman campaign.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, the McDonald's All-American will play alongside skilled guard Robert Wright III and could fill the role Dybantsa occupied in 2025-26.

Holt was the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in 2026 recruiting class and joins an Arizona team saw Brayden Burries and Koa Peat picked in the first round of the 2026 draft.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Holt could be the next player to land in the top 10 after one season with the Wildcats if he showcases a well-rounded skill set on offense in addition to his defensive abilities.

At Arizona, Holt will play alongside Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas, two other players who are vying for spots in the first round of the 2027 class.

Tyran Stokes, Kansas

The No. 1 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports, Stokes was a significant win on the recruiting trail for Bill Self and Kansas.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Stokes is presumed to be the top pick in the 2027 draft heading into the 2026-27 campaifgn. With impressive athleticism and scoring ability, Stokes will have the opportunity to showcase his talents against other top prospects in the Big 12.

The coveted wing prospect will join fellow 2026 top-20 recruit Taylen Kinney at Kansas.