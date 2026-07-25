Tounde Yessoufou has Polarizing Range out Outcomes at 2027 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft class was one of the best seen in some time, with varying degrees of sure bets and gambles spread throughout both rounds. If Summer League can be trusted, it also was simply one of the more talented classes seen in some time.

One such example of that was the collegiate return of wing Tounde Yessoufou, who in any other year was likely to be a surefire first-round pick.

There were certainly areas of improvement for Yessoufou in his collegiate debut with Baylor, though a five-star pedigree and counting stats of 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game should’ve been enough to warrant a first-round selection. Instead, Yessoufou was one of the last players in the class to make his NBA decision, eventually opting to return and play for St. John’s.

Now, Yessoufou is one of the more interesting and polarizing players in the 2027 NBA Draft class,

Yessoufou’s basketball career can go any number of ways, though it feels as if there’s two wider pathways: he cements himself as a bonafide NBA prospect by improving his lesser skills this season, or is destined to be an impactful college player for several more seasons without real NBA prospects for the foreseeable future.

The first path would likely make Yessoufou a lottery pick, if not higher at the ’27 class. The class as a whole is reportedly lacking overall talent and depth, and Yessoufou emerging as a true power wing capable of continued growth would do tons for his stock.

There are certainly strengths to his game, including his powerful frame and solid athleticism, in addition to his motor, slashing ability, defense upside and more.

Still, the lesser of the two outcomes could stem from poor decision-making and shot-selection, which isn’t a given to improve in Year 2 with the Red Storm. Yessoufou would do well to cut out ineffective shots, and quicken his ability to read the game overall. If that doesn’t happen, NBA teams could still take issue with his overall profile, either causing him to drop in 2027 or return to college again due to the NIL landscape.

Few players across the '27 class will have that polarizing of a range, able to work his way firmly into the top-10 or becoming a long-time collegiate player. St. John's should be a good situation for Yessoufou to become the former, though NBA teams will still need to see tangible improvement.